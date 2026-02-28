Thunder Win Streak Ends in 5-0 Loss to Mariners

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus (right) vs. the Maine Mariners

GLENS FALLS - The ten game win streak for Adirondack Thunder came to an end tonight with a 5-0 loss to the Maine Mariners in front of the 11th sellout crowd of the season of 5,038 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Maine scored the only goal of the first period as Nick Anderson sent a wrist shot on net from the blue line on the power play. The puck went through a screen and over the shoulder of goaltender Tyler Brennan for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Anderson's third of the year with assists from Robert Cronin and Brooklyn Kalmikov and the Mariners took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Robert Cronin struck again for the Mariners on the power play 5:01 into the second period. After a deflected pass, Cronin spun and fired a low shot through the legs of Tyler Brennan for a 2-0 lead on his 12th of the year. Brooklyn Kalmikov and Nick Anderson were awarded the assists.

The Mariners scored again on the power play on a backdoor pass to Max Andreev at 8:31 of the second. The goal was Andreev's 11th of the year with assists going to Robert Cronin and Brooklyn Kalmikov and Maine took a 3-0 lead into the third period.

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Jacob Hudson added goals in the third in the 5-0 win. Tyler Brennan stopped 19 of 24 shots in the loss.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for night two of Stick it to Cancer Weekend tomorrow presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. Stay after the game for a postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund.

