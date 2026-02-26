Thunder Win OT Thriller; Extend Win Streak to Ten Games

Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder defenseman Jacob Graves battle the Reading Royals

GLENS FALLS - Jackson van de Leest tied the game late in regulation and Sean Olson scored the overtime winner as the Adirondack Thunder extended their win streak to ten games with a 5-4 comeback overtime victory over the Reading Royals on Wednesday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Adirondack took a quick 2-0 lead with two power-play goals. Alex Campbell opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle that went over the right shoulder of goaltender Keith Petruzzelli for a 1-0 advantage. The goal was Campbell's eighth of the year with assists from Patrick Grasso and Justin Taylor just 2:49 into the game.

Patrick Grasso added to the lead on the power play at 7:14 of the first period as he found a loose puck in the crease and poked it under the left pad of Keith Petruzzelli for his eighth of the year. Luke Reid and Justin Taylor were given assists, and the Thunder took a 2-0 lead.

Reading climbed back into the game with a shorthanded goal after the Thunder turned it over inside the blue line. Jacob Frasca took the puck on a break away and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to get the Royals on the board. The goal was Frasca's eighth of the year, unassisted, at 9:29 and the Thunder lead was 2-1.

Nolan Burke tied the game on the power play late in the first period. Burke took a pass and had time in the slot and beat Jeremy Brodeur on the right side with a wrister to even it up 2-2. The goal was Burke's 10th of the season with helpers from Ben Meehan and Massimo Rizzo and the game was tied at two heading into the first intermission.

Brannon McManus scored the only goal of the second period after forcing a turnover in the offensive zone. On a cross-ice pass, McManus intercepted the puck and went in firing a shot over the left shoulder of Keith Petruzzelli at 5:22 of the middle frame. The goal was unassisted and the Thunder took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Reading scored twice in the third period to take a 4-3 lead. After the Thunder killed off a four-minute penalty, Artem Kulakov sent a floater on net that found its way through traffic and beat Jeremy Brodeur to tie the game at three. The goal came at 10:29 of the third period.

Just 55 seconds later Massimo Rizzo fired a one timer from the right circle that beat the glove of Brodeur for his sixth of the year to give the Royals their first lead of the night, 4-3. Assists were given to Ben Meehan and Miles Gendron at the 10:29 mark.

Adirondack pulled the goalie and tied the game. Jackson van de Leest ripped a one timer from the right circle that beat Keith Petruzzelli over his shoulder with 1:25 left in the third. The goal was van de Leest's third of the year with assists from Jeremy Hanzel and Brian Carrabes to force overtime, tied 4-4.

Jeremy Brodeur was fantastic in overtime, stopping all four shots he faced for the extra point.

