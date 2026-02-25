Reading Jr. Royals to be Recognized at April 10th Royals Wall of Honor Night

Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the Reading Jr. Royals 2025-26 Mite B, Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams will be recognized at Wall of Honor Night on Friday, April 10th.

Former Royals forward and current hockey skills coach at Elite Edge, Chris McCarthy, will be inducted into the Royal Wall of Honor the same night during a special pregame ceremony starting at 6:45 p.m., presented by D&B Construction Group.

Festivities for the Reading Junior Royals will include a recognition to the Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams that competed in the 2025-26 Delaware Valley Hockey League playoffs and the four championship titles captured over the February 13th-15th slate.

In addition to the Jr. Royals Squirt B American (20-3-0), Squirt A National (24-0-0), PeeWee A American (24-0-0) and Bantam A American (19-9-0) teams captured championships, the Squirt A National and PeeWee A American will be honored for their undefeated record through the regular season and playoffs for a combined 48-0-0 record.

"The results this season truly show the development that has been made through the entire organization. On top of winning there was Jr Royals supporting other Jr Royals all weekend and that just shows the type of bond between teams we have here in Reading. I could not be prouder of all 5 teams that went out there this weekend and gave it everything they had. 4 championships and a top 4 finish are the result of all the hard work and dedication from top to bottom. To the coaches, managers, parents, and especially the players I say thank you for a great year!" - Director of the Reading Junior Royals Bryce Witman.

- CALLING ALL 2026-27 JR. ROYALS! Join the Reading Jr. Royals run to back-to-back Delaware Valley Hockey League championships by getting in on Evaluations and ID Skates for Reading Jr. Royals Season #3!

Take your first step to becoming a Royal with our youth hockey travel team competing from August to February with 20+ games and two practices per week held at Santander Arena, the same ice as the pros! Meet our staff and facility at ID skates run by Royals Asst. Coach Wes Wolfe!

Evaluations: https://bit.ly/49vW42M

