Sevigny Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Vincent Sevigny has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.
Sevigny, 24, has registered five points (1g-4a) and 19 PIMs in eight games played with the Royals this season. Since signing an AHL deal with Lehigh Valley on Feb. 9th, the Quebec City, Quebec native has totaled one point and 19 penalty minutes in three games, all with Reading. Before signing with Lehigh Valley, Sevigny was on four Professional Tryouts this season, earning his first with Hartford on Oct. 16th, second with Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30th and previous two with Syracuse on Nov. 27th and Dec. 15th.
The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot blueliner skated in 11 AHL games on PTO including six with Lehigh Valley where he registered a +5. Sevigny signed to a Standard Player Contract with the Royals on September 2nd.
Sevigny has played in 102 career AHL games between Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 22 points (6g-16a) in his AHL career. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny amassed 19 points (4g-15a) in 49 regular season games with the Lions before he added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games.
Across 159 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 46 points (11g-35a) between the AHL and ECHL. He's added seven points (2g-5a) in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff career games, all with Trois-Rivières in 2025.
