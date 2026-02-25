Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, February 25th- Game 50/72

Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (26-18-4-1, 57 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game week against the Adirondack Thunder (30-13-4-1, 65 points) on Wednesday, February 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

The Royals return home from a seven-game road stretch on Friday, February 27th to open a two-game home set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, February. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 50 of the regular season having won seven of their last 10 games with a point earned in eight of those 10 (7-2-0-1) and 13 of their 19 games played to open 2026 (10-7-2-1). The Royals have also earned a point in 18 of their last 26 games (15-8-2-1) and 31 of their 49 games this season (26-18-4-1).

Previously, the Royals went 2-1-0 in a three-game series against Wheeling with a shutout win on Friday, February 13th (3-0 W), regulation loss Saturday, February 14th (6-3 L) and a 14-round shootout win on Sunday, February 15th (3-2 SOW).

At home, the Royals have won 13 of their last 16 games with a point in 14 of the 16 games (13-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won four of their last seven contests with a point earned in five of the last seven road games (4-2-0-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (24) and points (30).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack has opened their regular season at 30-13-4-1 for 65 points with nine-straight wins where they have outscored their opponents 41-22. Previously, the Thunder swept the Greensboro Gargoyles in a three-game home series after also sweeping the Atlanta Gladiators in a three-game road series with a shootout victory, 4-3, on Monday, February 16th. Since seeing the Royals last on Dec. 21st, Adirondack has posted a 19-5-1-0 record.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier (27-13-4-1), named the fifth Head Coach in team history on July 8th. On the ice, the Thunder are led by forward Brennan McManus in goals (20), assists (29) and points (49).

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







