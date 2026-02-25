Knight Monsters Claim Forward Eric Olson off Waivers from Orlando

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Eric Olson has been claimed off waivers from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Prior to joining the Solar Bears, Olson began the season with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, where he posted 11 points in 23 games.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Olson spent last season in Knoxville, totaling 17 points in 53 games. Prior to beginning his pro career, Olson played four seasons at Stevenson University in Maryland.

Olson joins the Knight Monsters ahead of their road trip to Utah and will wear number 79.

Olson joins the Knight Monsters ahead of their road trip to Utah and will wear number 79.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm.







