Grizzlies Gameday: February 25, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah

Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters (26-20-2-3, 57 points, .559 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (19-25-7, 45 points, .441 point %)

Date: February 25, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14325047-2026-tahoe-knight-monsters-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: February 27, 2026. Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Wednesday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Knight Monsters. The Grizzlies are 2-4 this season vs Tahoe. Utah is 16 for 52 on the power play over their last 15 games. Utah has scored 38 goals in 9 games in February.

Games This Week at Maverik Center

Wednesday - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Games Last Week

Friday, February 20, 2026 - Utah 3 Allen 2 (Overtime) - Utah got a first period goal from Neil Shea, a third period goal from Reilly Connors and an overtime tally from Tyler Gratton 2:20 in. Allen outshot Utah 41 to 39. Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Utah 1 Allen 2 (Overtime) - Danny Dzhaniyev scored 5:04 into the first period, assisted by Reilly Connors. Allen got a second period goal from Michael Gildon. Andre Anania scored the OT game winner for Allen. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play, Allen was 1 for 4. Allen outshot Utah 35 to 33. Hunter Miska saved 33 of 35 in his Grizzlies debut.

Who's Been Hot Lately for Utah/Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reilly Connors has 8 goals and 3 assists in his last 9 games. Connors has a point in 3 straight games.

Danny Dzhaniyev has 3 goals and 9 assists in his last 9 games. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 13 multiple point games. Dzhaniyev leads the league with 213 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev is tied for the league lead for points among rookies (45) and tied for 3rd in assists (29). Dzhaniyev is tied for 2nd among rookies with 17 power play points and tied for 2nd with 15 power play assists.

Evan Friesen has a goal in 5 of his last 9 games and 8 goals in his last 15 games. Friesen has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 9 games in February.

Tyler Gratton has 17 points (9g, 8a) in his last 15 games. Gratton is tied for the league lead with 9 power play goals. Gratton has a power play goal in 3 of his last 6 games. Gratton has a point in 9 of his last 11 games (6g, 5a) and a point in 12 of his last 15 games.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is second among all league rookies with 30 assists. AHB has 10 points (1g, 9a) in 9 games in February. Hansen-Bukata has a point in 7 of his last 9 games. He has 3 separate 2 assist games in his last 7 contests.

Reed Lebster is second in the league with 28 goals. Lebster has 7 goals in his last 10 games. Lebster is tied for 7th in the league with 48 points (28g, 20a). Lebster has 22 points (11g, 11a) in his last 15 games. Lebster is 4th in the league with 170 shots on goal.

Luke Manning has a goal in 3 of his last 6 games after returning from a lower body injury. Manning has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 11 games. Manning has a goal in 4 of his last 5 home games.

Offensive Production for the Grizzlies

Utah has scored 58 goals in their last 15 games and 38 goals in 9 games in February. Utah has scored 17 third period goals on 87 shots over their last 9 games. The Grizzlies have scored 5 or more goals in 4 of their last 9 games.

Team Notes

The Grizzlies have played in the most road games of any team in the league (30). Utah has scored 114 goals on the road this season (3.80 goals per game). Utah is 5-2-1 over their last 8 road games. Utah has scored 39 goals in 9 games in February. Utah is 16 for 52 (30.7 percent) on the power play over their last 5 games. Utah has scored 17 third period goals on 87 shots over their last 9 games (19.5 shooting percentage in the third periods in February). The Grizzlies have used 51 players this season.

There are four players who have appeared in all 51 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 15-9-3 when scoring first and 11-1-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 15-12-3 on the road this season. Utah is 15-3-4 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 18-8-3 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. Utah has used 8 different goaltenders this season. 11 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season. Utah is 9-0-1 when allowing less than 3 goals.

Games vs Tahoe This Season.

It's the 7th meeting this season between Utah and Tahoe. Utah is 2-4 vs Tahoe this season. It's the first time Tahoe has been to Maverik Center this season. Former Grizzlies head equipment manager Jaxson Hibbard is the current Tahoe head equipment manager. Reed Lebster has 6 goals and 2 assists vs Tahoe this season. Danny Dzhaniyev has 2 goals and 6 assists. Reilly Connors and Evan Friesen each has 4 goals vs Tahoe.

January 9, 2026 - Utah 3 Tahoe 6 - Danny Dzhaniyev, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster each scored a goal for Utah. The Grizz were 1 for 3 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. Utah outshot Tahoe 34-23. Devon Paliani had 2 goals and 1 assist for Tahoe.

January 10, 2026 - Utah 2 Tahoe 6 - Colby Enns and Reed Lebster each tallied a goal for Utah. Grizz outshot Taho 53 to 25. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play and they didn't commit a single penalty. Danny Dzhaniyev had 11 shots on goal. Tyler Gratton and Lebster each had 6 shots. Noah Ganske had 1 assist and was a +1. Nate Kallen had 2 goals and 2 assists and Jordan Papirny saved 51 of 53 to lead Tahoe.

January 11, 2026 - Utah 2 Tahoe 3 - Utah got goals from Noah Ganske and Evan Friesen. Utah outshot Tahoe 37 to 22. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. Reed Lebster had 2 assists and was a +2. Ganske had 1 goal and 1 assist.

February 4, 2026 - Utah 9 Tahoe 6 - Reed Lebster scored 2 goals. Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 4 assists. Reilly Connors scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Luke Antonacci, Mike Gelatt, Noah Ganske each scored a goal. Tahoe outshot Utah 35 to 22. Both teams went 2 for 2 on the power play. Dominic Basse stopped 29 of 35 in the win. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 1 assist and was a +3.

February 6, 2026 - Utah 7 Tahoe 4 - Utah scored 5 goals in 4:11 late in the third period to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 7-4 victory. Reed Lebster scored 2 goals, including the game winner 17:28 into the third period. Reilly Connors scored 2 goals. Evan Friesen and Tyler Gratton each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dominic Basse stopped 29 of 33 in the win. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play, Tahoe was 2 for 4. Both teams had 33 shots on goal.

February 7, 2026 - Utah 3 Tahoe 4 - Utah got first period goals from Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Evan Friesen and John Gelatt. Tahoe outshot Utah 48 to 19. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play, Tahoe was 1 for 3.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are four players who have appeared in all 51 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster.

Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Dylan Gratton

The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Dylan Gratton.

Gratton played at Penn State University from 2022-2024. In 69 games at Penn State he scored 5 goals, 19 assists and was a combined +16. Gratton played at the University of Nebraska-Omaha during the 2024-25 season and had 2 goals and 12 assists in 35 games. Gratton played at the University of Vermont during the 2025-26 season, appearing in 22 games.

Prior to his college days Dylan was part of the Sioux City Musketeers 2021-2022 USHL Clark Cup championship club.

Dylan is the younger brother of Grizzlies captain Tyler Gratton. The Gratton's are the second pair of brothers to reunite on the Grizzlies this season, joining John and Mike Gelatt. The Gratton brothers are the third pair of brothers to be teammates on the Grizzlies (Paul and Tim Crowder were teammates during the 2010-11 season). It's also Dylan Gratton's birthday as he turns 23. Dylan was born on February 25, 2003.

Grizzlies Have Had Many Players This Year

Dylan Gratton will be the 52nd player to appear in a game for the Grizzlies this season. That passes each of the last two years when the Grizzlies had 51 players in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Utah has used 28 forwards, 15 defensemen and 8 goaltenders. Dylan Gratton will be the 16th different defenseman to appear in a game for Utah.

The team record for the most players used in a single season is 63, which was set in the 1996-97 season.

Seasons Where the Grizzlies Have Used 50 or More Players

63: 1996-97

53: 2011-12

52: 1997-98, 2020-21, 2025-26

51: 2023-24, 2024-25.

50: 2009-10.

Utah Grizzlies Roster

Forwards (14): Maxim Barbashev, Michael Colella, Reilly Connors, Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Mike Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Yaroslav Yevdokimov.

Defenseman (10): Luke Antonacci, Mathieu Boislard, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Dylan Gratton, Andrew Noel, Luc Salem, Robbie Stucker, Saige Weinstein,

Goaltenders (4): Kyle Keyser, Hunter Miska, Jacob Mucitelli, Anson Thornton.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 19-25-7

Home record: 4-13-4

Road record: 15-12-3

Win percentage: .441

Standings Points: 45

Last 10: 4-3-3

Streak: 1-0-2

Goals per game: 3.24 (7th) Goals for: 165

Goals against per game: 3.75 (Tied 29th) Goals Against: 191

Shots per game: 31.90 (10th) Total Shots: 1627

Shots against per game: 31.49 (20th) Total Shots: 1606

Power Play: 39 for 179- 21.8 % (5th)

Penalty Kill: 123 for 158 - 77.8 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 476. 9.33 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 15-9-3.

Opponent Scores First: 4-16-4.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-5-7

Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-7

Attendance per game: 4,424.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (28)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (30)

Points: Lebster (48)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+3)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev/Aiden Hansen-Bukata (17)

Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (9) - Tied for the league lead

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (16)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (213) - Leads the league

Shooting Percentage: Reed Lebster (16.5 %) - Minimum 50 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.917)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.39)

