Railers Sign Forward AJ Schlepp to ECHL Contract

Published on February 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward AJ Schlepp has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Schlepp, 26, joins the Railers for his ECHL debut following twenty-eight games played for the Biloxi Breakers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League in Biloxi, Mississippi. The 6'8", 209 lb forward has appeared in thirty-one games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League this season between the Biloxi Breakers and the Port Huron Prowlers, amassing two points (1G, 1A) and 247 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time in the FPHL, The Medicine Hat, AB native played with the Lacombe General AA Hockey Club of the North Central Hockey League (NCHL-AB) for their 2023-24 season, where he picked up one assist in his single game played. He went on to join the Nanton Palominos of the Ranchland Hockey League (RHL) for their 2024-2025 season, where he earned himself thirteen points (6G, 7A) in 15 games played.

Schlepp appeared in 14 games for the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) during his collegiate career, splitting time between Briercrest College from 2020 to 2022 and Portage College from 2022 to 2023.

