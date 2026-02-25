T.J. Semptimphelter Returned to Atlanta

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Wednesday that goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter has been reassigned to Atlanta.

In his time in Milwaukee, Semptimphelter started in two games with the Admirals posting a record of 0-0-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 SV%. He stopped 26/30 in a 4-3 overtime loss to Grand Rapids on 2/21 and 26/28 in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Iowa Wild on 2/24. On 2/23 it was announced by Milwaukee that Semptimphelter had signed a one-year AHL contract extension with the Admirals for the 2026-27 season.

Semptimphelter, 23, was assigned to Atlanta at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. The first-year pro has been sensational in net for the Gladiators, boasting a record of 15-6-1-1, a 1.99 goals against average, and a .929 save percentage with 1 shutout. At the time of his return, Semptimphelter is 3rd in the ECHL in GAA, 3rd in SV%, and tied for 3rd in wins. In addition to being among the league leaders in goaltending statistics, the 6-1, 190-pound netminder was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month in December and represented the Gladiators at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

Semptimphelter is in his first full season of professional hockey after completing his senior season at the University of North Dakota with a record of 18-11-2, a 2.64 GAA, a .910 SV%, and 1 shutout in the 2024-25 campaign. Over the course of his collegiate career, the native of Marlton, NJ, spent one season at Northeastern University, two at Arizona State University, and one at the University of North Dakota, finishing with an overall record of 53-40-6, a 2.63 GAA, and a .913 SV% with 9 shutouts in 101 games. The 6'1", 190-pound goaltender was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and the Mike Richter Award in 2023; and appeared in one game with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders in April of 2025.

