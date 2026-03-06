Kalan Lind Reassigned to Milwaukee Admirals

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Friday that forward Kalan Lind has been reassigned from Atlanta to Milwaukee by Nashville.

Lind, 21, rejoins the Admirals having scored 1 goal and 1 assist in 9 games with Milwaukee this season. The first-year pro was drafted in the 2nd round, 46th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and has scored 5 goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 34 games with the Gladiators in his rookie campaign.

The 6'1" 163-pound forward recorded 68 goals and 92 assists for 160 points in 202 games in the Western Hockey League with the Red Deer Rebels from 2020-2025 and appeared in one game with the Admirals last season. Lind was named an alternate captain for the Rebels in his last two seasons with Red Deer and scored 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 37 games last season. The native of Swift Current, SK, was one of Red Deer's top 5 scorers in each of the last four seasons.

The Gladiators will finish their four-game road trip in North Charleston on Friday night when they take on the South Carolina Stingrays. Catch all the action on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube with coverage beginning at 6:45 PM and puck drop at 7:05 PM.







