Roest Recalled to Milwaukee

Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Thursday that forward Austin Roest has been reassigned from Atlanta to Milwaukee by Nashville.

Roest rejoins the Admirals after playing 28 games with Milwaukee this season, where he had 3 assists. In 4 games with the Gladiators, Roest was averaging over a point-per-game with 2 goals and 3 assists. He scored his first professional goal in his debut on February 27 vs the Jacksonville Icemen in a 6-5 shootout win and began his time as a Gladiator with a three-game point streak through his first three games.

The 5'10", 180-pound forward was drafted in the 6th round, 175th overall of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators and is in the first year of his professional career after spending the last five seasons with the WHL's Everett Silvertips. Roest joined the Silvertips in the 2020-21 season and spent the entirety of his WHL career with Everett, logging 89 goals and 107 assists for 196 points in 210 games. He scored 38 goals and 33 assists for 71 points in the 2023-24 season as the captain of the Silvertips before missing the majority of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury.

The Gladiators will finish their four-game road trip in North Charleston on Friday night when they take on the South Carolina Stingrays. Catch all the action on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube with coverage beginning at 6:45 PM and puck drop at 7:05 PM.







