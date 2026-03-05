K-Wings this Weekend - Fire Trucks, 'Built for Kzoo' Banner, Walter Cup & Tigers' Paws at WEC

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday they will turn Wings Event Center into a one-stop shop for family fun this weekend. From climbing aboard emergency vehicles to snapping photos with the Walter Cup and the Detroit Tigers mascot Paws, families will have plenty to explore during the three-game home stand this weekend.

And, with the team's March is for Hockey promotion, all fans can save $3 on tickets by using the promo code: MARCH. Plus, the 'Built for Kalamazoo' community banner, to be displayed at the new Kalamazoo Event Center construction site, will be on hand outside (weather permitting) ALL WEEKEND for all fans to sign.

"This weekend is all about bringing our community together and creating memories for families across Kalamazoo," said Toni Will, K-Wings General Manager. "From fire trucks and championship trophies to photo opportunities and interactive experiences, we're proud to make Wings Event Center the place where hockey and hometown pride come together."

This Weekend's Lineup

FRIDAY: First Responders Night, presented by Bronson ($3 Friday) at 7:00 p.m.

Celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs

Food: $3 Beers, Sodas and Hot Dogs until 8:30 p.m.

Experience: Touch-A-Truck: Fire Truck, Police Car and Ambulance, courtesy of Portage Public Safety and Life EMS. The vehicles will be stationed on the sidewalk between the Lounsbury Excavating Doors 1 & 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Recognition: First Responders Recognition during the game

Fun: Firefighters vs. Police Officers Tug-of-War

SATURDAY: empowHER Game, presented by Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan at 4:30 p.m.

Come help shine a spotlight on the incredible impact women make both in Kalamazoo and in sports!

Giveaway: Limited Edition EmpowHER Baseball Cap *first 1,000 women of all ages

Experience: PWHL Championship Trophy (Walter Cup) will be in the house for fans to interact with near Section 13 from 3:15 p.m. thru the 2nd intermission

Fun: Post Game Fan Skate the Ice with Players ($5 skate rentals available). Fans may bring their own skates, but must leave them in their car during the game. Fans will be permitted to return to car and re-enter the building post-game with personal skates

SUNDAY: Mascot Madness at 3:00 p.m.

K-Wings mascot Slappy is throwing the wildest party of the season!

Mascots: PAWS - Detroit Tigers, Porter - Kalamazoo Growlers, Hunk - College Hunks, Mr Krispy - City of Portage, Louie the Laker - Grand Valley State University, Sparky - Portage Public Safety, Crash - West Michigan Whitecaps, Freddie - Maple Street Middle School, Ram - Galesburg/Augusta Schools, Russell - Battle Creek BattleJacks, Smiling G - Goodwill Industries of SW Michigan, and Cougar - KVCC

Experience: High fives, photos and interacting with ALL the mascots both pregame and in-game

Fun: Mascot Intermission Broomball Game







