ECHL Transactions - March 4

Published on March 5, 2026







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 4, 2026:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

South Carolina:

Cade Helmer, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Tahoe:

Dawson McKinney, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Avery Smith, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Andre Anania, D Returned From Loan by Iowa Wild

Atlanta:

Add Dylan Carabia, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jack O'Brien, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ethan Scardina, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Max Grondin, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Max Grondin, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Delete Jordan Martin, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Owen Robinson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jordan Martin, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Mike Koster, D Assigned by Iowa Wild

Add Stevie Leskovar, D Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Delete Kyle Osterberg, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Hudson Wilson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Isaac Poulter, G Assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Delete Christian Propp, G Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Delete Jon Gillies, G Loaned to Syracuse

Add Jon Gillies, G Assigned by Syracuse

Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Connor Kurth, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Jack Adams, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tony Follmer, D Activated from Reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Zach Giroux, F Placed on Reserve

Add Mitchell Smith, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on Reserve

Add Rico DiMatteo, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve

Reading:

Delete Artyom Guryev, D Recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Cade Helmer, F Activated from Reserve

Tahoe:

Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG

Add Dawson McKinney, F Activated from Reserve

Add Tucker Ness, D Signed ECHL SPC

Toledo:

Delete Carter Gylander, G Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Nicholas Girouard, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Jake Sibell, G Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Brayden Edwards, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Tommy Budnick, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Raivis Ansons, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D Placed on Reserve

Wichita:

Add Jonathan Melee, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nico Somerville, D Placed on Reserve







