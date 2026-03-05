ECHL Transactions - March 4
Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 4, 2026:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
South Carolina:
Cade Helmer, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Tahoe:
Dawson McKinney, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Avery Smith, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Andre Anania, D Returned From Loan by Iowa Wild
Atlanta:
Add Dylan Carabia, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jack O'Brien, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ethan Scardina, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Max Grondin, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Max Grondin, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Delete Jordan Martin, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Owen Robinson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jordan Martin, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Mike Koster, D Assigned by Iowa Wild
Add Stevie Leskovar, D Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Delete Kyle Osterberg, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Hudson Wilson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Isaac Poulter, G Assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Delete Christian Propp, G Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Delete Jon Gillies, G Loaned to Syracuse
Add Jon Gillies, G Assigned by Syracuse
Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Connor Kurth, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Jack Adams, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tony Follmer, D Activated from Reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Zach Giroux, F Placed on Reserve
Add Mitchell Smith, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on Reserve
Add Rico DiMatteo, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Nathan Torchia, G Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve
Reading:
Delete Artyom Guryev, D Recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Cade Helmer, F Activated from Reserve
Tahoe:
Delete Justin Sand, G Released as EBUG
Add Dawson McKinney, F Activated from Reserve
Add Tucker Ness, D Signed ECHL SPC
Toledo:
Delete Carter Gylander, G Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Nicholas Girouard, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Jake Sibell, G Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Brayden Edwards, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Tommy Budnick, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Raivis Ansons, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D Placed on Reserve
Wichita:
Add Jonathan Melee, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nico Somerville, D Placed on Reserve
