Rush Rally for Two in Third, Crossbar Dooms Rapid City in Shootout Loss

Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush gather following a goal

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush gather following a goal(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush (22-26-5) scored twice in the third period but came up short in a shootout as the Wheeling Nailers (32-15-6) prevailed in the skills competition, 4-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Goaltenders combined for 21 saves in a scoreless first period. Cameron Buhl scored a shorthanded goal with eight minutes remaining in the second period to get the Rush on the board and tie things up, 1-1.

Wheeling opened up a 3-1 lead with a strong start to the third period. Outshot 7-0 to start the frame, Head Coach Dave Smith called a strategic timeout. It settled the Rush down immediately, and they answered with a Quinn Olson goal, a snipe from the right circle to cut the lead in half.

Rapid City picked up their first and only power play halfway through the third period. Ryan Wagner went to the penalty box on offsetting minor penalties a minute later. The Rush put Simon Mack in his spot, and Mack wired home a shot below the crossbar on the man advantage to tie the game.

Mack and Olson each finished with a goal and an assist.

Overtime came and went with both teams threatening. In the shootout, Brett Davis hit a crossbar, and the Nailers scored the only goal to secure the extra point.

The iron was unkind to Rapid City all night. In a one-goal game, the Rush hit four posts on shots that beat Wheeling's goaltender cleanly.

Connor Murphy made 38 saves on 41 shots in the shootout defeat. Taylor Gauthier stopped 30 out of 33 and was perfect in the shootout. The Rush became just the sixth team to score three or more goals against Gauthier all year.

Both teams have Thursday off. Game two of the series comes on Friday night in Rapid City.

Next game: Friday, March 6 vs. Wheeling. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush kick off the month of March at home on March 4th, 6th, and 7th against the Wheeling Nailers! Saturday, March 7th is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota, featuring specialty jerseys and a Coca-Cola youth jersey giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.