Oilers Taking Ice as Thunder Bay Bombers on Friday for Youngblood Night in Allen
Published on March 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Friday's Tulsa Oilers at Allen Americans game will be a special Youngblood Night, with both teams wearing specialty jerseys celebrating the movie's release.
Allen will play as the Hamilton Mustangs, with their entire game presentation themed as a Mustangs home game, while Tulsa will play as the Thunder Bay Bombers. Athletic Knit, the official on-ice jersey provider of the ECHL, produced both sets of jerseys to be worn in the game.
"As a fan of the original 1980's Youngblood, I'm excited to partner with the studio to promote the remake in this creative way and have it come to life on ECHL ice," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. "This type of promotion highlights the flexibility and innovation of our league to find unique ways to activate and have fun. With the success from the recent Olympic Games and hockey stars appearing on programs like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show, it's an exciting time for the sport, and we believe that momentum will carry into a strong movie launch this week."
Youngblood premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and was also shown at the 2025 Whistler Film Festival. The movie premieres on Friday, and this game is thanks to a special promotion with Well Go USA Entertainment.
