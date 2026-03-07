Tendeck Shines in Debut as Thunder Bay Bombers Top Hamilton Mustangs on Youngblood Night
Published on March 6, 2026
Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Thunder Bay Bombers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, won 4-1 over the Hamilton Mustangs in Friday's Youngblood night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Andrei Bakanov scored the opening goal, popping home an in-tight, short side chance past Jackson Parsons to put Thunder Bay up 1-0. Lukas Jirousek extended the Bombers' lead to 2-0, turning on the jets and popping home a shorthanded breakaway goal with 4:51 remaining in the first period. Danny Katic scored his 24th of the season with 29 seconds remaining in the frame, bringing the Mustangs within one goal.
David Tendeck, a former Mustang, turned in a great second-period performance, halting all 15 shots sent from his former employer in the middle frame. Jackson Parsons also had a clean period, stopping eight of eight shots.
Drew Elliott ended the game's scoring drought 8:03 into the third period, netting his 13th of the season to put the Bombers ahead 3-1. Konnor Smith trebucheted the puck through all three zones into an empty net with 3:06 left in the final frame, securing a 4-1 win for the Thunder Bay Bombers over the Hamilton Mustangs.
Tendeck finished his debut with the team with 37 saves on 38 shots and added the lone assist on Konnor Smith's empty-net goal. Poetically, Tendeck's first professional win came against the Oilers on Jan. 16, 2021, completing 37 saves across 38 shots.
--
