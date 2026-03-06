Oilers Sign Rookie Two-Way Forward Zachary Murray

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the signing of rookie forward Zachary Murray out of Amherst College.

Murray, 24, joins the Oilers following his senior season at Amherst College, notching nine points (1g, 8a) in 19 games with the Mammoths during the campaign. Murray's eight assists were tied for second among all skaters and he ranked fourth in point-per-game average.

The six-foot-four, 185-pound center finished his NCAA career with 53 points (21g, 32a) in 92 games with the Mammoths, earning 67 PIM and a +4 rating during the stretch. Murray set career highs in goals and points as a junior, producing 17 points (9g, 8a) in 25 games - placing third in goals and tied for fourth in points for Amherst during the 2024-25 season. A dependable player, he saw time on both the power play and penalty kill during his four-season collegiate career.

The son of Oilers Head Coach Rob Murray, the Alexandria, Virginia native turned in consistent two-way play his entire amateur career, finishing with an even-or-better plus-minus rating in every season of his junior and collegiate career.

Murray played junior hockey in the NAHL, compiling 62 points (28g, 34a), 102 PIM and a +23 rating during a 105-game career split almost evenly between Fairbanks and Johnstown after a four-game stop in Corpus Christi. The left-handed shot scored 45 points (24g, 21a) in 61 games during the 2021-22 season, adding 68 PIM and a +9 rating in his career-best season offensively. Murray scored 19 goals in 53 games with Johnstown in his final NAHL season, ranking second in goals-per-game average and tied for third in total goals among Tomahawks skaters. The newest Oiler added another five goals in just seven appearances with Fairbanks before being acquired by Johnstown early in the season.

Murray will wear 23 with the Oilers, the now-retired number his dad wore with the AHL's Springfield Falcons. However, in his pro debut at Allen on Friday, March 6, Murray will be wearing 25 when the Oilers take the ice as the Thunder Bay Bombers to celebrate that night's release of Youngblood - a new take on the 1986 classic starring Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze.

The Thunder Bay Bombers travel to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center tonight, March 6, to take on the Hamilton Mustangs on Youngblood night in Allen, Texas. Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m.

The Thunder Bay Bombers travel to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center tonight, March 6, to take on the Hamilton Mustangs on Youngblood night in Allen, Texas. Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m.







