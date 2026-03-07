Admirals' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Overtime Defeat against Idaho
Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Coming off their second consecutive victory, the Norfolk Admirals hosted the Idaho Steelheads for game two of a three-game weekend series. After battling back from multiple two-goal deficits, the Admirals ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime.
Alex Worthington made his 19th appearance in goal for Norfolk, finishing the night with 17 saves on 21 shots faced.
The Admirals faced an early deficit in the second period as Idaho extended its lead just over four minutes into the frame, putting Norfolk behind 2-0.
Norfolk responded late in the period on the power play. Brody Crane buried his second goal of the week at 14:33 of the middle frame, cutting the deficit to one and giving the Admirals momentum heading into the third period.
Early in the final frame, Idaho restored its two-goal advantage with a rebound goal just over three minutes in. The Admirals continued to push back, however, and pulled within one again midway through the period when Carson Musser delivered a shorthanded tally.
Norfolk kept the pressure on late and finally found the equalizer in the closing minutes of regulation. With just 2:26 remaining, Jaydon Dureau tipped home a Brehdan Engum point shot to tie the game and force overtime.
The Admirals generated chances in the extra frame, but the game was decided just under two minutes into overtime as Idaho capitalized on a breakaway to secure the 4-3 victory.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. IDH - F. Arcuri (Game-winning goal)
2. NOR - J. Dureau (1 goal, +1)
3. IDH - T. Pelton-Byce (1 goal, +1)
Next Up
Game three of the weekend series is set for tomorrow night as the Admirals close out their three-game set against the Steelheads. Before that matchup, local first responders will take the ice for the annual Guns N' Hoses game, where area firefighters and police officers bring their rivalry to the rink for a 2:00 p.m. puck drop.
Following the exhibition matchup, the Admirals and Steelheads will meet for the third and final game of the series with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. inside Scope Arena. If you're unable to attend, you can catch the action live on the Sentara Admirals Broadcast Network via FloHockey or YouTube, with a free audio-only broadcast also available.
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2026
- Icemen Open Kalamazoo Road Trip with a Point in 6-5 Overtime Loss - Jacksonville Icemen
- Admirals' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Overtime Defeat against Idaho - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Win Second Straight in Rapid City, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Wagner Tallies Twice, Wheeling Prevails in Middle Game of Series - Rapid City Rush
- Abramov Scores Twice in Bison Win - Bloomington Bison
- Everblades Blank Swamp Rabbits Back-To-Back on Friday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Fall, 3-2, at Bloomington on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Tendeck Shines in Debut as Thunder Bay Bombers Top Hamilton Mustangs on Youngblood Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Fall, 1-0, to Wichita on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Walleye Hold Onto 3-2 Win for Ninth Victory over Cincinnati this Season - Toledo Walleye
- Hamilton Falls to Thunder Bay, 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Gladiators End Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Score Four Straight to Defeat Knight Monsters 5-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Vaive Breaks All-Time Points Record, Cyclones Fall 3-2 against Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Win Back & Forth Tilt over Icemen in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Take Season Series over Atlanta with 4-1 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Arcuri's OT Goal Lifts Steelheads to 4-3 Win over Admirals - Idaho Steelheads
- Carriere Blanks Fuel on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Fall Despite Bizier's First Professional Goal - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lamppa, Cheveldayoff Lead Mariners to Ninth Win in a Row - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- Beck Heads to AHL San Jose; Tarr, Kincaid Signed to SPC - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Kurth Reassigned by Tampa Bay to Reading; Massimo Rizzo Dealt to Boston by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Zins to Indy, Weiss Reassigned in Futures Trade - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Fall 6-3 in Savannah - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Bloomington - March 6, 2026 - Road Trip Begins in Bloomington - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Mustangs Host Thunder Bay, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: March 6, 2026 vs. Wheeling Nailers - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Tommy Bergsland Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Ontario Claims Two Forwards from the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kalan Lind Reassigned to Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Sign Rookie Two-Way Forward Zachary Murray - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Look to Extend Win Streak against Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Gargoyles Rookie Defenseman Makes Professional Debut - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, March 7th - Game 53/72 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Overtime Defeat against Idaho
- Osmundson's Late Goal Lifts Admirals Past Idaho, 3-2
- Poulter Reassigned to Norfolk; Admirals Acquire Forward Nick McCarry
- Three Third-Period Goals Lift the Admirals Past Greensboro, Snap Losing Skid
- Admirals Fall in Greensboro, Drop Second Straight to Gargoyles