Admirals' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Overtime Defeat against Idaho

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - Coming off their second consecutive victory, the Norfolk Admirals hosted the Idaho Steelheads for game two of a three-game weekend series. After battling back from multiple two-goal deficits, the Admirals ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime.

Alex Worthington made his 19th appearance in goal for Norfolk, finishing the night with 17 saves on 21 shots faced.

The Admirals faced an early deficit in the second period as Idaho extended its lead just over four minutes into the frame, putting Norfolk behind 2-0.

Norfolk responded late in the period on the power play. Brody Crane buried his second goal of the week at 14:33 of the middle frame, cutting the deficit to one and giving the Admirals momentum heading into the third period.

Early in the final frame, Idaho restored its two-goal advantage with a rebound goal just over three minutes in. The Admirals continued to push back, however, and pulled within one again midway through the period when Carson Musser delivered a shorthanded tally.

Norfolk kept the pressure on late and finally found the equalizer in the closing minutes of regulation. With just 2:26 remaining, Jaydon Dureau tipped home a Brehdan Engum point shot to tie the game and force overtime.

The Admirals generated chances in the extra frame, but the game was decided just under two minutes into overtime as Idaho capitalized on a breakaway to secure the 4-3 victory.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. IDH - F. Arcuri (Game-winning goal)

2. NOR - J. Dureau (1 goal, +1)

3. IDH - T. Pelton-Byce (1 goal, +1)

Next Up

Game three of the weekend series is set for tomorrow night as the Admirals close out their three-game set against the Steelheads. Before that matchup, local first responders will take the ice for the annual Guns N' Hoses game, where area firefighters and police officers bring their rivalry to the rink for a 2:00 p.m. puck drop.

Following the exhibition matchup, the Admirals and Steelheads will meet for the third and final game of the series with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. inside Scope Arena. If you're unable to attend, you can catch the action live on the Sentara Admirals Broadcast Network via FloHockey or YouTube, with a free audio-only broadcast also available.







