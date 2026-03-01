Three Third-Period Goals Lift the Admirals Past Greensboro, Snap Losing Skid

Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro, NC - For the final time this weekend, the Norfolk Admirals and Greensboro squared off. Three third-period goals propelled the Admirals past Greensboro 4-2 and snapped their three-game losing skid.

Alex Worthington made his 18th appearance of the season, finishing the night with 2 saves on 4 shots faced, while Christian Propp turned in a strong two-period shutout performance with 14 saves in his 12th appearance of the year to help secure the win.

The Gargoyles struck first when Ryan Richardson blasted home a one-timer just five minutes into the contest to give Greensboro an early 1-0 lead. Norfolk answered almost immediately. Just 56 seconds later, Jaydon Dureau notched his 11th goal of the season, snapping a shot from the slot after a clean offensive-zone faceoff win sent the puck directly to his stick, tying the game at one.

The physicality ramped up as the period wore on, with tensions flaring between the two sides. Greensboro eventually reclaimed the lead when Zach Faremouth slipped a tight-angle shot past Worthington to make it 2-1 for the home team.

That score held through the opening twenty minutes, despite Norfolk carrying the play and outshooting the Gargoyles 10-4 in the first period.

Worthington was pulled to begin the second period, with Propp stepping in to guard the blue paint. Norfolk generated several quality chances to even the score at two, but as the physicality and tension continued to rise, neither side could break through.

The Admirals were handed a five-minute major power play midway through the frame, presenting a prime opportunity to shift momentum, but they were unable to convert despite sustained pressure.

After forty minutes of play, it remained 2-1, with Norfolk outshooting the Gargoyles 8-5 in the second period.

The Norfolk Admirals scored three times in the third period to grab a 4-2 advantage. Brady Fleurent sparked the rally past the halfway point of the frame, banking a shot in from behind the goal line for his 21st goal of the season to tie the game at two. Exactly four minutes later, Brody Crane delivered the go-ahead goal, his sixth of the year, to put Norfolk in front. Kristof Papp sealed the victory in the final minutes with an empty-net goal, his 18th of the season, courtesy of an assist from Jack O'Leary, securing the 4-2 result.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - K. Papp (1 goal, 2 assists, +2)

2. NOR - J. Dureau (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

3. NOR - B. Crane (1 goal, +2)

Next Up

Norfolk returns to Scope for a three-game homestand as the Idaho Steelheads swim into town to open the series Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the game streaming live on FloHockey and airing locally on TheSpot27 Norfolk.







