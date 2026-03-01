Steelheads Down Thunder, 4-1, for Saturday Win
Published on February 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (34-16-4-0) defeated the Wichita Thunder (22-21-4-4) 4-1 on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will head east to take on the Norfolk Admirals for a three-game set beginning on March 4. Puck drop for game one is set for 5:05 p.m. MT.
Wichita opened the scoring as Jay Dickman collected a pass from Peter Bates off the wall and buried a breakaway shorthanded goal. The goal was his 15th of the season and gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead just 5:18 into the first period.
Under a minute into the second period, the Steelheads knotted up the contest as Robbie Holmes sent a pass off the pads of Gabriel Carriere and Jordan Steinmetz deposited the puck past the netminder for his fourth goal of the season.
After no goals for the remainder of second period, Jade Miller broke the deadlock 3:50 into the third period for his 13th of the season. Miller collected the puck in the crease and put it far side to extend Idaho's lead to 2-1.
Just 49 seconds later, Kaleb Pearson found the back of the net after tipping a Jake Boltmann shot from the right faceoff circle for his 21st goal of the season to give the Steelheads an insurance marker.
Two minutes later, Miller lit the lamp for his second goal of the night and 14th of the season as he put home a rebound from a Mason Nevers wrap-around bid.
Idaho netminder Jake Barczewski made 30 saves in the win. Wichita's Gabriel Carriere turned aside 33 shots in the loss.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Jade Miller (IDH, 2-0-2, +2, 4 shots)
2) Mason Nevers (IDH, 0-2-2, +1, 1 shot)
3) Jake Barczewski (IDH, 30 saves, win)
