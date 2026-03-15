Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Texas Stars, Ben Kraws Back to Idaho

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Arno Tiefensee has been reassigned by the Dallas Stars (NHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL). In a corresponding move, Dallas has reassigned goaltender Ben Kraws from Texas to Idaho.

Kraws, 25, comes back to the Steelheads after being called up to Texas over the weekend. The netminder didn't see any action, serving solely as a backup to Texas' Remi Poirier.

The Cranbury, NJ native rejoins the Steelheads this week after his brief departure, looking to add to his numbers that feature a record of 13-8-1 through 23 games with a 3.18 goals against average with a .906 save percentage.

Tiefensee, 23, heads back to Texas after starting both games for the Steelheads over the weekend against the Allen Americans. The German goaltender suffered a shootout loss on Friday before bouncing back with a win on Saturday.

Overall, the 6-foot-4 netminder was outstanding in those two starts, stopping 66 of 68 shots for a .970 save percentage and allowing just one regulation goal in each game.

Tiefensee now goes back to the AHL hoping to ramp up his play that has already seen him haul in nine wins with a 2.64 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

With the straight swap, the Steelheads keep three goaltenders on their roster, with Kraws joining Jake Barczewski and Beni Halasz in the Idaho goaltending battalion ahead of this week's action against Tulsa.

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ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

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