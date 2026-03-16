Komets Blank Fuel 1-0
Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets and Fuel met up at the Coliseum on Sunday.
The only score of the game went to the Komets as Matt Copponi scored his eighth of the season at 2:38 of the first period, with assists going to Jalen Smereck and Harrison Rees as Sam Jonsson did the rest, holding off the Fuel, making 18 saves for his 5th shutout of the season.
Check out the Fort Wayne Komets Statistics
ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026
- Oilers Fall in Final Seconds of Chaotic Last-Ever Meeting with Relocating Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Close out Weekend with Loss in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Komets Blank Fuel 1-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Power Play Dooms Swamp Rabbits in Season Series Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Rally in Third But Fall to Atlanta in Shootout, 4-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Boltmann Signs PTO with San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Grondin Scores First Pro Goal as Gladiators Defeat Stingrays 4-3 in Shootout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Split Weekend in Reading in 4-2 Sunday Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Texas Stars, Ben Kraws Back to Idaho - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Leave Greensboro with Four Points Despite a 4-1 Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Unable to Overcome Late Icemen 3rd Period Power Play Goal - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 15 - ECHL
- Blades Continue Road Trip in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: March 15, 2026 - Tulsa at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Blank Fuel 1-0
- Komets Beat Heartlanders 5-2
- Komets Stay Hot with Three More Wins
- Komets Beat Nailers for 21st Road Win of the Season
- Komets Nail Down Home Win