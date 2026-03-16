Komets Blank Fuel 1-0

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets and Fuel met up at the Coliseum on Sunday.

The only score of the game went to the Komets as Matt Copponi scored his eighth of the season at 2:38 of the first period, with assists going to Jalen Smereck and Harrison Rees as Sam Jonsson did the rest, holding off the Fuel, making 18 saves for his 5th shutout of the season.







ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

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