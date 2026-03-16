Oilers Fall in Final Seconds of Chaotic Last-Ever Meeting with Relocating Grizzlies

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 4-3 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Sunday afternoon as both teams swapped outcome-changing goals in the final 30 seconds.

Maxim Barbashsev scored the Grizzlies' opening goal for the second time in as many nights, putting Utah up 1-0 just 4:41 into the action. Danny Dzhaniyev netted his eighth goal of the season series less than two minutes later, freezing Vyacheslav Buteyets with a quick stick before sliding the puck over the line to extend Utah's lead to 2-0. Konnor Smithhalved Utah's lead to 2-1 at the 11:34 mark, finishing a feed delivered to the back post from the backhand of Josh Nelson.

Dzhanyiev scored the lone goal of the second period with just 1:32 remaining in the frame, extending the Grizzlies' lead to 3-1 with a shot from the right-wing circle.

Sasha Mutala's first goal as an Oiler pulled Tulsa back within one with 2:32 remaining, burying a breakaway facilitated by Ryan Lautenbach past Hunter Miska. Duggie Lagrone followed up his overtime-sealing goal with a last-minute, game-tying, 3-3 goal, finishing a chaotic sequence with a shot from the right circle that found the twine, with only 24.6 seconds remaining on the game clock. Dzhaniyev dashed Tulsa's improbable comeback with a game-sealing tuck off a cross-zone feed from Barbashev with only 10 seconds remaining - dragging Utah to a 4-3 win with the completion of his hat trick.

The Oilers continue their three-week road trip by heading up to Boise, Idaho to take on the Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena - starting a three-game series on Wednesday, March 18 at 8:10 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

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