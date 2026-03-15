ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Greensboro's Rask fined, suspended

Greensboro's Tian Rask has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #889, Trois-Rivières a Greensboro, on March 14.

Rask is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 9:16 of the second period.

Rask will miss Greensboro's games vs. Trois-Rivières today (March 15) and at Norfolk (March 20).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kalamazoo, Indy fines and suspension

The following fines and suspension are a result from ECHL Game #891, Indy at Kalamazoo, on March 14.

Kalamazoo's Shawn Kennedy has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions during pre-game warmups.

Kennedy will miss Kalamazoo's games vs. Rapid City on March 20 and March 21.

Indy's Chris Cameron and Michael Marchesan have both been fined undisclosed amounts under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of their actions during pre-game warmups.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







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