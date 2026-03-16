Fuel Close out Weekend with Loss in Fort Wayne

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE- The Fuel traveled to Fort Wayne for the final game of a three game week. Despite two back-to-back come from behind wins, the Fuel could not find the back of the net and fall 1-0 against the Komets.

1ST PERIOD

The Komets wasted no time getting on the board. Matt Copponi scored on the first shot of the game. He was assisted by Jalen Smereck and Harrison Rees, nearly three minutes into the game.

The Fuel's first shot of the game did not come until the 10:32 mark of the first period.

Will Ennis sat for boarding with 7:04 left in the period, but Fort Wayne could not get past Weeks.

Indy was widely outshot by Fort Wayne 15-3, and outscored 1-0 in the first period.

2ND PERIOD

Indy had the first three of four shots on goal to start the period, but nothing to break through Jonsson.

Both teams had equal looks throughout the period, but Fort Wayne still peppered Mitchell Weeks with plentiful shots on goal.

Brett Moravec took a hooking penalty at the 9:30 mark, but Indy killed off the penalty.

Fort Wayne's goaltender Samuel Jonsson was penalized for delay of game with 17:58 left in the period. The penalty was served by Blake Murray.

Indy had a good start to the power play but a broken stick by DiPaolo thwarted the play. Indy had a lone shot on the power play that wrapped up the period.

Fort Wayne outshot the Fuel 20-9 to conclude the second frame.

3RD PERIOD

The Fuel again had a strong start to the period with the first three shots.

Indy had its second power play at 9:05 with a holding the stick penalty to Fort Wayne's Harrison Rees. Fort Wayne killed off the penalty.

Mitchell Weeks was pulled in favor of the extra attacker with 1:19 left in the period, but the Fuel could not capitalize on it.

Indy was outshot 35-18, with a final score of 1-0 in favor of Fort Wayne.

Indy's next game is at home against Utah on March 20th for Faith & Family/USAC Racing Night.







ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

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