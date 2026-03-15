Grizzlies Gameday: March 15, 2026 - Tulsa at Utah

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa Oilers (19-33-5, 43 points, .377 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (22-28-8-1, 53 points, .449 point %)

Date: March 15, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 3:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14334075-2026-tulsa-oilers-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: March 20, 2026. Utah at Indy. 5:00 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Sunday's Matchup

It's the rubber match of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Oilers. Utah is 4-0-1 vs Tulsa this season and 46-25-8 all-time. Utah has outscored Tulsa 25 to 14 this season. Utah is 22 for 78 on the power play over their last 23 games. Utah has 85 goals in their last 23 games. Danny Dzhaniyev has a point in 5 straight games (3g, 6a). Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 17 multiple point games. Maxim Barbashev has a goal in 2 straight games. Evan Friesen has a goal in 8 of his last 17 games. Friesen has 3 power play goals in his last 8 games. Reilly Connors has 12 goals and 6 assists in his last 16 games. Luc Salem has a point in 3 straight games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Danny Dzhaniyev leads the league with 240 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies in points (60), assists (40) and power play assists (20). Dzhaniyev is tied for 2nd in the league in both assists (40) and points (60). Reed Lebster is second in the league with 30 goals and is 11th with 52 points. Tyler Gratton is second in the league with 10 power play goals. Aiden Hansen-Bukata is second among rookies with 35 assists and is also second among rookies with 18 power play assists and third with 20 power play points.

Games This Week at Maverik Center

Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Tulsa 1 Utah 7 - Danny Dzhaniyev scored 2 goals. Luke Manning had 1 goal and 2 assists. Maxim Barbashev had 1 goal and 1 assist. Aiden Hansen Bukata had 2 assists. Hunter Miska saved 22 of 23. Mikey Colella, Reed Lebster and Yaroslav Yevdokimov each scored 1 goal.

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Tulsa 4 Utah 3 (Overtime) - Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 1 assist. Maxim Barbashev and Aiden Hansen-Bukata each added a goal. Utah outshot Tulsa 39 to 33. Duggie Lagrone scored the game winner for Tulsa.

Sunday - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm. Postgame skate.

All Times Mountain

Games Next Week

Friday, March 20, 2026 - Utah at Indy. 5:00 pm.

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Utah at Indy. 5:00 pm.

Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Utah at Indy. 5:00 pm.

It's the final regular season road trip in Grizzlies history.

Team Notes

Utah went to 20 rounds of a shootout at Cincinnati on March 8. It was the longest shootout in team history and the fourth time in league history where a shootout has gone 20 or more rounds. Utah scored 49 goals in 12 games in February. Utah went 5-4-3 in February. Utah is 22 for 78 on the power play over their last 23 games. The Grizzlies have played the most road games in the league (33). Utah has scored 123 goals on the road this season (3.72 per game). Utah is 6-3-1-1 over their last 11 road games. Utah is 16-13-3-1 on the road this season. Utah has scored 24 third period goals over their last 17 games. The Grizzlies have used 54 players this season.

Four players have appeared in all 59 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 17-9-3 when scoring first and 14-2-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 18-4-4 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 21-8-4 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. Utah has used 8 different goaltenders this season. 12 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season. Utah is 10-0-1 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah has 11 games where they have scored 6 or more goals and 6 games of 7 or more. Four different goaltenders have earned a shutout this season. It's the first time that's happened in Utah's ECHL era.

Reed Lebster Joins Grizzlies 30 Goal Club

Reed Lebster scored his 30th goal of the season on March 12th vs Tulsa. Lebster is the first Grizzlies to reach 30 plus goals since Brandon Cutler scored 36 goals for the 2023-24 club. Ryan Kinasewich is the only player to have multiple 30 plus goal seasons in team history.

Grizzlies Single Season Goals Leaders

Ryan Kinasewich - 48 (2009-10).

Kinasewich - 39 (2005-06).

Kip Miller - 38 (1997-98).

Mark Lawrence - 36 (1997-98).

Brett Lievers - 36 (1995-96).

John Purves - 36 (1999-2000).

Brandon Cutler - 36 (2023-24).

Caleb Herbert - 32 (2018-19).

Tom May- 31 (2008-09).

Sean Tallaire - 31 (1999-2000).

Brad Lauer - 31 (1998-99).

Reed Lebster - 30 (2025-26).

Paul McIlveen - 30 (2011-12).

AJ Perry - 30 (2009-10).

Grizzlies Have Had Many Players This Year

Josh Zinger is the 54th player to appear in a game for the Grizzlies this season. That passes each of the last two years when the Grizzlies had 51 players in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Utah has used 28 forwards, 15 defensemen and 8 goaltenders. Zinger is the 18th different defenseman to appear in a game for Utah.

The team record for the most players used in a single season is 63, which was set in the 1996-97 season.

Seasons Where the Grizzlies Have Used 50 or More Players

63: 1996-97

54: 2025-26.

53: 2011-12.

52: 1997-98, 2020-21.

51: 2023-24, 2024-25.

50: 2009-10.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 22-28-8-1

Home record: 6-15-5

Road record: 16-13-3-1

Win percentage: .449

Standings Points: 53

Last 10: 4-3-2-1

Streak: 2-0-1-1

Goals per game: 3.29 (7th) Goals for: 194

Goals against per game: 3.58 (26th) Goals Against: 212

Shots per game: 31.90 (11th) Total Shots: 1882

Shots against per game: 31.41 (21st) Total Shots: 1853

Power Play: 45 for 205- 22.0 % (6th)

Penalty Kill: 140 for 178 - 78.7 % (23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 592. 10.03 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 17-9-3.

Opponent Scores First: 5-19-5-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-6-8-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-8-1

Attendance per game: 4,498.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (30)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (40)

Points: Dzhaniyev (60)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+6)

PIM: Mathieu Boislard (54)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (22)

Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (10)

Power Play Assists: Dzhaniyev (20)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (240)

Shooting Percentage: Reilly Connors (15.9 %) - Minimum 60 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.928) - Minimum 2 games.

Goals Against Average: Hunter Miska (2.20) - Minimum 2 games.

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Miska, Wells (1)







ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

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