Lions Leave Greensboro with Four Points Despite a 4-1 Loss

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were defeated Sunday afternoon in the final game of the series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (Carolina Hurricanes) by a score of 4-1.

The Lions applied heavy pressure in the first period. However, despite firing 15 shots on Nikita Quapp, neither team managed to find the back of the net and the teams headed to the locker room tied after twenty minutes.

The home side opened the scoring in the second period when Ethan Leyh drove to the front of Benjamin Gaudreau's net and managed to push the puck across the goal line.

In the third period, the North Carolina-based club extended its lead on a 5-on-3 power play as David Gagnon beat the Trois-Rivières netminder with a quick shot.

The Lions got on the board midway through the third period. Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan left the puck for Israel Mianscum at the blue line and he beat the goaltender with a precise shot to score his 13th goal of the season.

David Gagnon later restored the Gargoyles' two-goal lead with his second of the game. Late in the third period, Ethan Leyh sealed the outcome by scoring into an empty net for his second goal of the afternoon. The Trois-Rivières squad therefore leaves Greensboro with four points out of a possible six following Sunday's loss.

The Lions will return to Colisée Vidéotron next weekend to face the Wheeling Nailers (Pittsburgh Penguins). The first game will be played Friday at 7 p.m., with the other two matchups scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Saturday's game will also be the Match québécois, presented by Trou du Diable in collaboration with RONA. After the game, fans will be treated to a 90-minute performance by La Grand-Messe, a tribute show celebrating the greatest classics of Les Cowboys Fringants.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, extension 200.







ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.