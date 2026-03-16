Dzhaniyev's Hat Trick Leads Grizzlies to Thrilling 4-3 Victory

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Danny Dzhaniyev completes the hat trick with a game winning goal with 10.5 seconds left in regulation to give the Utah Grizzlies a 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Maxim Barbashev gave Utah a 1-0 lead 4:41 into the contest. Barbashev has a goal in 3 straight games. Dzhaniyev scored from the slot to extend Utah's lead 6:29 in. Tulsa got on the board as Konnor Smith scored his 7th of the season 11:34 in. Grizzlies led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Dzhaniyev scored his second of the night 18:28 into the second period from Reed Lebster and Evan Friesen. Utah led 3-1 after 2 frames.

Tulsa's Sasha Mutala cut into Utah's lead 17:29 into the third period. The Oilers tied the game on Duggie Lagrone's sixth of the season with 25 seconds left. Dzhaniyev's game winner was assisted by Barbashev and Luke Manning.

It's Dzhaniyev's third hat trick of the season. He is the third player in the Grizzlies ECHL era to get three hat tricks in a single season (Ryan Kinasewich 2009-10, Colin Vock 2012-13). Danny scored six goals and one assist in the three-game series. Dzhaniyev is second in the league with 63 points (23 goals, 40 assists).

The Grizzlies went 5-0-1 against Tulsa this season as they outscored the Oilers 29 to 17. Utah finished the all-time series against Tulsa with a 47-25-8 record.

Hunter Miska got the victory in net as he saved 36 of 39. Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets saved 24 of 28.

The final road trip of the 2025-26 season is a three-game series against the Indy Fuel on March 20-22. The Grizzlies' next home game is on March 26 vs Allen at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 3 goals, +4, 6 shots.

2. Hunter Miska (Utah) - 36 of 39 saves.

3. Maxim Barbashev (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 2 shots.







ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

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