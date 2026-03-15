Blades Continue Road Trip in Jacksonville

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse vs. the Jacksonville Icemen

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse vs. the Jacksonville Icemen(Florida Everblades)

Jacksonville, Fla. - The Florida Everblades clinched a playoff spot with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Icemen, scoring three goals in the third period. They look to wrap up the two-game series and face them again today at 3 p.m. at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville struck first in the opening period with the first professional goal from Trevor Griebel, before Oliver Chau tied the game late in the second period off a feed from Anthony Romano.

The Icemen regained their lead in the third, but the Everblades responded with a late surge as Romano tied the game with under four minutes remaining, Chau scored his second in the night on a power play, and Jordan Sambrook sealed the win with an empty-netter. Kyle McClellan made 19 saves in his first start with Florida, while the Everblades outshot Jacksonville 35-21 in the comeback win.

Florida's special teams have improved, with the power play converting at 18% (34/189) and the penalty kill operating at 88.5% (161/182).The Florida Everblades have already clinched a spot in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, but today's matchup still carries significance. With the pressure to qualify gone, Florida will look to build on its recent momentum and collect valuable points in the standings as it pushes for a stronger playoff seed. Jacksonville enters the matchup with a 13.4% power play (20/149), while their penalty kill operates at 75.9% (132/174).

Florida will then travel to face the Orlando Solar Bears in Orlando on Wednesday, March 18, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.