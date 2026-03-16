Jake Boltmann Signs PTO with San Jose Barracuda

Published on March 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Jake Boltmann has signed a PTO with the San Jose Barracuda.

Boltmann, 24, heads to San Jose after skating in 53 games with the Steelheads this season to begin his professional career.

The blueliner tallied 16 points (1G, 15A) in those contests, posting a plus/minus rating of +5 with 40 PIM.

His lone goal came as a power play tally on Oct. 29 against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, in what was also his ECHL and professional debut.

Prior to pro hockey, Boltmann played five collegiate seasons, finishing up his college career at Northeastern after four years at Notre Dame. In those five years, he collected 32 points (4G, 28A) in 161 games, along with 147 PIM.

Boltmann is the second player this season to sign a PTO with the Barracuda, joining forward Brendan Hoffmann who did so on Feb. 13.

The move leaves the Steelheads with seven defensemen on their roster and 24 players overall heading into this week's three-game set with the Tulsa Oilers.

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ECHL Stories from March 15, 2026

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