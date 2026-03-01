Komets Nail Down Home Win

The Komets hosted Wheeling for the first time at the Coliseum on Saturday and nailed down a 6-4 win.

In the first period, Brady Stonehouse received a pass from Nick Deakin-Poot, finding the back of the net at 3:50 to give the Komets the early lead. The Nailers answered with a goal from Connor Lockhart off a rebound off the post that went past Komet goalie Nathan Day at 10:40 to tie the game. Jalen Smereck, fresh off a three-game suspension, hit Matthew Brown with a pass at the Wheeling blueline, springing him on goaltender Maxim Pavlenko to score his eighth goal of the season returning the lead to the Komets at 13:50. With Lockhart in the penalty box for slashing, the Komets cashed in with a power-play goal from Alex Aleardi to give the Komets a 3-1 lead after twenty minutes.

The only score of the second period came off the stick of Kirill Tyutyayev, with assists going to Tyson Feist and Aleardi at 16:55 to give the Komets a 4-1 lead heading into the intermission.

In the final period, the Nailers rallied with three goals to tie the game with just under ten minutes remaining in the match. Working with a tie game, the Komets stormed back as Brown potted his second goal of the game at 13:54 to make it a 5-4 game. Finally, with the goaltender pulled for the extra skater, Matt Capponi scored an empty net goal to secure the 6-4 win for the Komets. Nathan Day got the victory, making 35 saves.







