Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets hosted Cincinnati on Friday night at the Coliseum and came up short against the Cyclones.

Cincinnati's Jaxon Murray scored the only goal of the first period when he shot the puck over the glove of Komet netminder Sam Jonsson at 15:17.

In the second period, defenseman Tyler Inamoto set up Matt Capponi for his sixth goal of the season, beating Cyclone goalie Ken Appleby under the crossbar to tie the game 1-1 at 17:23.

The goaltenders' duel continued in the third period until the Cyclones broke through with a power play goal at 15:37 to take the lead at 2-1. Appleby did the rest, stopping 36 shots to earn the win.







