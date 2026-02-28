Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets hosted Cincinnati on Friday night at the Coliseum and came up short against the Cyclones.
Cincinnati's Jaxon Murray scored the only goal of the first period when he shot the puck over the glove of Komet netminder Sam Jonsson at 15:17.
In the second period, defenseman Tyler Inamoto set up Matt Capponi for his sixth goal of the season, beating Cyclone goalie Ken Appleby under the crossbar to tie the game 1-1 at 17:23.
The goaltenders' duel continued in the third period until the Cyclones broke through with a power play goal at 15:37 to take the lead at 2-1. Appleby did the rest, stopping 36 shots to earn the win.
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026
- Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gargoyles Win Back-to-Back, Topping Norfolk, 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Earn a Point in Wild 6-5 Shootout Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 28th- Game 52/72 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Best Icemen in 6-5 Shootout Thriller - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders, 5-2, on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Reaches 1,000 Saves, Rush Shut out in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Tame Lions in 2-1 Road Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- McKay Stops 35 in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Whips Wings, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Blank Savannah, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fall in Greensboro, Drop Second Straight to Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Rally for a 4-2 Win to Start Weekend Homestand - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in First Game of Road Trip in Reading - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders' Point Streak Halted at Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Through Thunder for Sixth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 5-0 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- South Carolina Acquires Cole Beamin from Fort Wayne - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Caleb Price on ATO, Claim James Hardie off Waivers - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Trade Kurtis Henry to Cincinnati - Florida Everblades
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Austin Roest Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 27, 2026 - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Seventh Annual Barnes Award Goes to Deputy Chief Ben Harris - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Game Notes: February 27, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Fizer's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.