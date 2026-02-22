Komets Power Past Admirals
Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets faced the Admirals in the rubber match of their three-game series in Norfolk on Saturday.
Matt Capponi got the Komets off to a quick start with his fourth goal of the season at 6:54, with assists going to Anthony Petruzzelli and Dru Krebs. That goal was followed by Krebs setting up Alex Aleardi for his 18th tally of the season to give the Komets a 2-0 lead at 16:45.
In the second period, Norfolk gained a power-play goal at 1:28 to pull within one, but the Admirals took two consecutive high-sticking penalties to give the Komets a two-man power play, resulting in Aleardi collecting his second goal on the night to make it a 3-1 game at 5:12.
In the final period of the weekend, the Komets found the back of the net for the fourth time when Austin Magera scored at 15:20 on a power play to conclude the scoring, giving the Komets a 4-1. Sam Jonsson got the win, making 17 saves.
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026
- Blades Close out Homestand with 2-1 Victory over Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Allen Defeats Utah, 2-1, in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Beat Grizzlies, 2-1, in OT - Allen Americans
- Tung, Robidoux and Gavlas Shine against Maine - Bloomington Bison
- 'Clones Stun the Heartlanders in 3-2 Overtime Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Strong Effort Falls Short in Estero 2-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers Comeback Thwarted by Narrowest of Margins in Greenville - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Defeat Gladiators 3-2 in Overtime - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Power Past Admirals - Fort Wayne Komets
- Heartlanders Have Best Attendance of Regular Season and Earn a Point in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Girard Wins ECHL Debut as Mariners Hold off Bison - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina Storms Back to Beat Atlanta in Overtime, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Win Streak Hits Eight with 4-2 Win over Gargoyles - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Extend Road Streak with 4-1 Win in Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Gas up Late, Beat Fuel in OT & Sweep Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Earn Point in Another Overtime Contest with K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Lions' Winning Streak Comes to an End against the Walleye - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Bounce Back for 4-1 Saturday Win in Trois-Rivières - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Thunder Set for Annual Stick It to Cancer Weekend - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: February 21, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: McDonalds Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Ride OT Comeback into Series Finale vs. Icemen - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.