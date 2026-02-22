Komets Power Past Admirals

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets faced the Admirals in the rubber match of their three-game series in Norfolk on Saturday.

Matt Capponi got the Komets off to a quick start with his fourth goal of the season at 6:54, with assists going to Anthony Petruzzelli and Dru Krebs. That goal was followed by Krebs setting up Alex Aleardi for his 18th tally of the season to give the Komets a 2-0 lead at 16:45.

In the second period, Norfolk gained a power-play goal at 1:28 to pull within one, but the Admirals took two consecutive high-sticking penalties to give the Komets a two-man power play, resulting in Aleardi collecting his second goal on the night to make it a 3-1 game at 5:12.

In the final period of the weekend, the Komets found the back of the net for the fourth time when Austin Magera scored at 15:20 on a power play to conclude the scoring, giving the Komets a 4-1. Sam Jonsson got the win, making 17 saves.







