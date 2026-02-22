Ghost Pirates Extend Road Streak with 4-1 Win in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned their fifth straight road victory with a 4-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night at Kia Center.

Savannah opened the scoring at the 8:41 mark of the first period. Crisp passing between Liam Walsh and Tristan Amonte set up Will Riedell in the slot, and he rifled a shot into the left side of the net to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. It was the only goal of the opening frame.

The Ghost Pirates doubled their advantage 3:06 into the second period when Nicholas Zabaneh found Noah Carroll driving to the front of the net. Carroll tucked it home for a shorthanded goal to make it 2-0. Josh Lopina added the secondary assist on the lone goal of the period.

Orlando cut into the deficit 3:04 into the third when Ethan Szmagaj threw a puck toward the net from the right side, and it deflected off a body and in to make it 2-1.

Savannah responded with 9:13 remaining in regulation as Lopina found Reece Vitelli in the right circle, where he fired home a shot to extend the lead to 3-1. Riedell recorded the secondary assist.

Dennis Cesana sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, assisted by Phip Waugh.

Vinnie Purpura turned aside 30 of 31 shots in the win. Jon Gillies made 22 saves on 25 shots for Orlando.

The Ghost Pirates return to Enmarket Arena on Sunday afternoon to face the Atlanta Gladiators for a Publix Family Funday. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







