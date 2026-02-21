Lions' Winning Streak Comes to an End against the Walleye

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions de Trois-Rivières (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) suffered a 4-1 loss Saturday afternoon in a game presented by the Cirque Extrême Canadien against the Toledo Walleye (Detroit Red Wings). The defeat snapped Trois-Rivières' five-game winning streak.

After a scoreless opening period, the second frame brought more action. Anthony Poulin opened the scoring with a quick shot that beat Matt Jurusik, recording his 11th goal of the season. Darick Louis-Jean and Morgan Adams-Moisan picked up the assists. For the La Tuque native, it marked his seventh consecutive game with at least one point.

The Walleye responded before the end of the middle frame. Jacob Truscott and Denis Smirnov each found the back of the net, beating Benjamin Gaudreau and sending the visitors into the intermission with a one-goal lead.

In the third period, the Lions pushed to tie the game, but Toledo pulled away. Will Hillman and Mitch Lewandowski extended the lead, sealing the victory for the Ohio side by a three-goal margin.

In goal, Benjamin Gaudreau made 29 saves on 32 shots, while Matt Jurusik turned aside 30 of 31 shots he faced.

The two teams will meet once more on Sunday at 3 p.m. in a Super Hero-themed game, promising a colorful atmosphere with face painters on site to enhance the experience.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







