Oilers Comeback Thwarted by Narrowest of Margins in Greenville
Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 4-3 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Kenta Isogai gave the Swamp Rabbits the opening lead for the second straight game in the series, roofing a rebound over Vyacheslav Buteyets 7:41 into the action. Roman Kinal tied the game 1-1 with 19 seconds remaining in the period, humming a chance inside the post and beyond the grasp Isaiah Saville.
Wade Murphy kicked off the second period scoring with a one-time blast from the left point 6:52 into the middle frame. Murphy followed up with his second of the period roughly five minutes later, a power-play rebound, to make it 3-1. Cam Hausinger made it a 4-1 game at the 16:54 mark of the frame, ending Buteyets night, with Jake Sibell entering in relief.
Owen Lindmark cut Greenville's lead in half 18 seconds into the back half of the final frame, redirecting a shot from J.C. Brassard just inside the post form the low slot. Tyler Poulsen made it a one-goal game with exactly one minute remaining, slamming a rebound home. Several clock issues in the final minute led to a controversial final second, with Ryan Lautenbach beating Saville, but following a review, the call of no goal stood, securing a second consecutive victory for Greenville.
The Oilers and Swamp Rabbits face off tomorrow, Feb. 22 at 2:05 p.m. CT for in the series finale.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026
- Blades Close out Homestand with 2-1 Victory over Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Allen Defeats Utah, 2-1, in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Beat Grizzlies, 2-1, in OT - Allen Americans
- Tung, Robidoux and Gavlas Shine against Maine - Bloomington Bison
- 'Clones Stun the Heartlanders in 3-2 Overtime Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Strong Effort Falls Short in Estero 2-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers Comeback Thwarted by Narrowest of Margins in Greenville - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Defeat Gladiators 3-2 in Overtime - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Power Past Admirals - Fort Wayne Komets
- Heartlanders Have Best Attendance of Regular Season and Earn a Point in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Girard Wins ECHL Debut as Mariners Hold off Bison - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina Storms Back to Beat Atlanta in Overtime, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Win Streak Hits Eight with 4-2 Win over Gargoyles - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Extend Road Streak with 4-1 Win in Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Gas up Late, Beat Fuel in OT & Sweep Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Earn Point in Another Overtime Contest with K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Lions' Winning Streak Comes to an End against the Walleye - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Bounce Back for 4-1 Saturday Win in Trois-Rivières - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Thunder Set for Annual Stick It to Cancer Weekend - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: February 21, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: McDonalds Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Ride OT Comeback into Series Finale vs. Icemen - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Comeback Thwarted by Narrowest of Margins in Greenville
- Oilers Thwarted in Overtime by Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers End Neck-And-Neck Weekend with Allen on Overtime Loss
- Late Rally Not Meant to be in Valentine's Loss to Americans' Power Play
- Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans