Oilers Comeback Thwarted by Narrowest of Margins in Greenville

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 4-3 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Kenta Isogai gave the Swamp Rabbits the opening lead for the second straight game in the series, roofing a rebound over Vyacheslav Buteyets 7:41 into the action. Roman Kinal tied the game 1-1 with 19 seconds remaining in the period, humming a chance inside the post and beyond the grasp Isaiah Saville.

Wade Murphy kicked off the second period scoring with a one-time blast from the left point 6:52 into the middle frame. Murphy followed up with his second of the period roughly five minutes later, a power-play rebound, to make it 3-1. Cam Hausinger made it a 4-1 game at the 16:54 mark of the frame, ending Buteyets night, with Jake Sibell entering in relief.

Owen Lindmark cut Greenville's lead in half 18 seconds into the back half of the final frame, redirecting a shot from J.C. Brassard just inside the post form the low slot. Tyler Poulsen made it a one-goal game with exactly one minute remaining, slamming a rebound home. Several clock issues in the final minute led to a controversial final second, with Ryan Lautenbach beating Saville, but following a review, the call of no goal stood, securing a second consecutive victory for Greenville.

The Oilers and Swamp Rabbits face off tomorrow, Feb. 22 at 2:05 p.m. CT for in the series finale.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.