Oilers End Neck-And-Neck Weekend with Allen on Overtime Loss

Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 2-1 in overtime to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.

Josh Nelson put the Oilers up 1-0 with his 10th goal of the season - a new career high - banking an angled lob from the corner off Marco Costantini and over the goal line 13:48 into the action. Tyrell Goulbourne added the primary assist on Nelson's goal, giving the Oilers captain four points during a three-game point streak.

Danny Katic scored his 22nd of the season with five minutes remaining in the second period, cramming a late-whistle scramble past Vyacheslav Buteyets to tie game 1-1.

Both goaltenders stopped several grade-A chances in the final frame of regulation, and both sets of skaters squandered multiple yawning-cage opportunities. Buteyets and Costantini both left the frame with 10 saves, sending the game to overtime.

Brayden Watts scored the game-clinching goal 3:21 into overtime, squeezing a shot through Buteyets on the Americans' 34th shot of the game.

The Oilers head to Greenville, South Carolina for their lone Eastern Conference road trip of the season, kicking off the three-game set against the Swamp Rabbits on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 6:05 p.m. CT.

