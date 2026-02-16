Lions Sweep Railers on the Road

The Lions de Trois-Rivières (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) completed a series sweep of the Worcester Railers (affiliate of the New York Islanders) with a 4-1 victory Sunday afternoon at the DCU Center, extending their winning streak to four games.

Late in the opening period, the Massachusetts side struck first on the power play. Stationed at the top of Hunter Jones' crease, Lincoln Hatten capitalized on a rebound and slipped the puck into the back of the net.

The Lions responded in the second frame. Joe Dunlap orchestrated an impressive sequence in the offensive zone before feeding Mark Estapa. Estapa's shot created a rebound that Dunlap buried for his fourth goal of the season. Jacob Dion also earned an assist on the play.

Trois-Rivières took control in the third period. Isaac Dufort received a pass from Riley Kidney, made a move in front of goaltender Parker Gahagen, and on his second attempt scored his seventh of the campaign. Mathias Laferrière added an assist.

The visitors continued to press to widen the gap. Jacob Paquette fired a heavy shot that missed the net, but Cédric Desruisseaux pounced on the rebound for his ninth goal of the season. Anthony Poulin recorded the helper.

Later in the third, Morgan Adams-Moisan broke in behind the Railers' defense and was hooked, resulting in a penalty shot. The captain made no mistake, extending the lead to 4-1 and pushing his point streak to five games. The La Tuque native continues to set the tone offensively.

Between the pipes, Hunter Jones was once again stellar, stopping 30 of 31 shots. The Ontario native earned all three wins for his club over the weekend, allowing just three goals in three games, including a shutout on Friday.

Back in front of their home crowd at the Colisée Vidéotron, Ron Choules' squad will host the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) on Friday at 7 p.m. for Country Night. The matchup will bring back strong memories for fans, as the Lions defeated Toledo in last year's Kelly Cup Final to capture the Kelly Cup. The two teams will face off in a three-game series from February 20 to 22.

