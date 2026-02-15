Cincinnati Falls to Indy 3-1 on Sunday Afternoon

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Indy Fuel, 3-1, on Sunday night at Heritage Bank Center. A goal and an assist from Jesse Tucker highlighted the victory for the Fuel over the Cyclones on Sunday.

Brandon Schultz (4) scored the first goal of the game and the lone goal of the first period on a breakaway chance. Jesse Tucker picked up the assist on the opening goal of the game.

Indy would score another in the second period to extend their lead to 2-0. Jesse Tucker (9) would score to notch a multipoint performance and give Indy some insurance. His goal came at the 7:21 mark of the second period.

Ryan Kirwan (18) scored Cincinnati's lone goal of the game on a five-hole finish on Mitchell Weeks. His goal gave him goals in back-to-back games. With his goal, Kirwan extends his point streak to three games and he has points in nine of his last ten games.

Eric Martin (5) rounded out the scoring tonight with a finish off assists from Tyler Paquette and Matt Petgrave. With that goal, Cincinnati falls to 21-21-3-0 and drops their second game of the weekend.

Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Cyclones will host the K-Wings for a 7:35 p.m. ET puck drop that can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

