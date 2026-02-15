Fuel Win 3-1 in Final Regular Season Meeting with Cyclones

CINCINNATI- The Fuel finished out their 3-in-3 weekend against the Cyclones. After a tough weekend of losses, the Fuel dominated on away ice to bring home a 3-1 win.

1ST PERIOD

Six seconds into the game, Jesse Tucker and Rhett Parsons were each assessed five minute fighting majors after dropping the gloves.

At 11:41 of the first period, Brandon Schultz scored on a breakaway to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Schultz's first with the team this season. Tucker had the lone assist on that goal.

Will Ennis took a cross checking minor at 7:10 but the Cyclones did not produce on this chance.

The first period concluded with the Fuel leading 1-0 and holding a 13-11 advantage in shots on goal.

2ND PERIOD

Tucker scored the second goal of the night at 7:21, set up by Brett Moravec. Lee Lapid claimed the secondary assist.

The Fuel were leading 2-0, as Tucker claimed the completion of his 'Gordie Howe hat trick.' This was the first for the Fuel this season.

Ryan Kirwin answered for Cincinnati at 9:43, getting the Cyclones on the board to bring the difference to one.

Matt Petgrave was assessed a tripping minor at 16:42, but the penalty was killed off.

3RD PERIOD

Eric Martin extended the Fuel lead at 8:15 with a slapshot assisted by Tyler Paquette and Petgrave.

Cincy's Sam Stevens was assessed an interference minor at 16:29, but the Fuel could not score on the power play.

Although the Cyclones pulled their goalie for the last minute of play, the Fuel dominated with a 3-1 win. They outshot the Cyclones, 26-16.







