Fuel Win 3-1 in Final Regular Season Meeting with Cyclones
Published on February 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
CINCINNATI- The Fuel finished out their 3-in-3 weekend against the Cyclones. After a tough weekend of losses, the Fuel dominated on away ice to bring home a 3-1 win.
1ST PERIOD
Six seconds into the game, Jesse Tucker and Rhett Parsons were each assessed five minute fighting majors after dropping the gloves.
At 11:41 of the first period, Brandon Schultz scored on a breakaway to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Schultz's first with the team this season. Tucker had the lone assist on that goal.
Will Ennis took a cross checking minor at 7:10 but the Cyclones did not produce on this chance.
The first period concluded with the Fuel leading 1-0 and holding a 13-11 advantage in shots on goal.
2ND PERIOD
Tucker scored the second goal of the night at 7:21, set up by Brett Moravec. Lee Lapid claimed the secondary assist.
The Fuel were leading 2-0, as Tucker claimed the completion of his 'Gordie Howe hat trick.' This was the first for the Fuel this season.
Ryan Kirwin answered for Cincinnati at 9:43, getting the Cyclones on the board to bring the difference to one.
Matt Petgrave was assessed a tripping minor at 16:42, but the penalty was killed off.
3RD PERIOD
Eric Martin extended the Fuel lead at 8:15 with a slapshot assisted by Tyler Paquette and Petgrave.
Cincy's Sam Stevens was assessed an interference minor at 16:29, but the Fuel could not score on the power play.
Although the Cyclones pulled their goalie for the last minute of play, the Fuel dominated with a 3-1 win. They outshot the Cyclones, 26-16.
