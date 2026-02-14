Fuel Fall on Friday Night But Secure a Point in OT

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

FORT WAYNE - The Indy Fuel headed to Fort Wayne to start out their 3 in 3 weekend. After a back and forth high scoring battle, the Komets secured the extra point in OT.

1ST PERIOD

The Fort Wayne Komets opened the scoring at 9:54 as Matt Copponi found the back of the net, assisted by captain Alex Aleardi.

Aleardi followed with an unassisted goal at 11:15 to give the Komets a 2-0 lead.

Indy Fuel got on the board at 11:44 when Jeremie Bucheler netted his first goal of the season, assisted by Fuel newcomer Brandon Shultz.

2ND PERIOD

Indy Fuel struck early in the second period as Brett Moravec opened the scoring just 23 seconds in, with assists from Lee Lapid and Jesse Tucker.

Things got chippy at 4:12 when Chris Cameron was assessed minors for roughing and cross-checking, while Josh Groll and Jayden Grubbe were each given roughing minors.

Jesse Tucker extended the Fuel lead at 7:57, finishing a play set up by Moravec.

Soon after, Will Ennis took a high-sticking minor, and the Fort Wayne Komets capitalized on the power play as William Dufour scored at 8:51.

3RD PERIOD

Austin Magera reclaimed the lead at 6:26 netting the 4th Komets goal of the night.

Jadon Joseph tied the game up again at 9:03 with some help from Tyler Paquette and Christian Berger.

At 10:42 Chris Cameron took an interference call. The Komets did not capitalize on this chance.

The Fuel got their first power play at 14:57. Tyler Inamoto was given a tripping minor.

OVERTIME

After multiple great saves by Fuel goaltender Owen Flores, Jalen Smereck scored in OT to secure a 5-4 win.







