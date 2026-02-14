Americans Blanked by Oilers 2-0
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, faced the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night at the BOK Center in Oklahoma in the first of a three-game series, and it was the Oilers coming out on top 2-0 behind a 44-save shutout by Vyacheslav Buteyets.
The Oilers had the only goal in the opening frame as Drew Elliott fired a wrist shot from the high slot that found the back of the net for his 10th of the season to put the Oilers up 1-0. Both teams had nine shots in the opening period.
The Americans had a couple power play chances in the middle frame but were unable to get one past Oilers netminder Vyacheslav Buteyets. The Americans, who scored just one time on Wednesday night against Wichita, had been shutout for 60 plus minutes over the last two games headed to the final period.
In the final frame, the Oilers continued to play tight defense in front of their net blocking shots and helping their goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets on the way to his first shutout of the season. Dougie Lagrone added an empty net goal late as the Oilers beat the Americans 2-0. Allen outshot Tulsa 44-23 in the loss.
The Americans continue their three-game series on Saturday night against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 PM.
Allen returns home on Friday, February 20th as the Utah Grizzlies visit Allen for a two-game weekend series. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Three Stars:
1. TUL - V. Buteyets
2. TUL - D. Elliott
3. TUL - D. Lagrone
