Grizzlies Gameday: Wild West Night at Maverik Center

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Bloomington Bison (23-17-2-2, 50 points, .568 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (17-24-5, 39 points, .424 point %)

Date: February 13, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14324781-2026-bloomington-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: February 14, 2026. Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Friday's Matchup

It's Wild West Night for the opener of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Bison. It's the first time the Bison have visited the state of Utah. The Grizzlies are 1-2 all-time vs Bloomington.

Games This Homestand at Maverik Center

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Idaho 7 Utah 6 (Overtime) - Evan Friesen and Reed Lebster each had 1 goal and 3 assists. Reilly Connors and Tyler Gratton each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Idaho outshot Utah 35 to 28. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play, Idaho was 1 for 5. Gratton scored the game tying goal 18:52 into the third period. Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann had 3 goals and the main assist on Francesco Arcuri's overtime game winner 2:08 in.

Friday - Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Monday, February 16, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 3:10 pm.

All Times Mountain.

Who's Been Hot Lately for Utah

Reed Lebster is second in the league with 27 goals. Lebster has 6 goals in his last 5 games and 10 goals in his last 10 games. Lebster is tied for 9th in the league with 44 points (27g, 17a).

Tyler Gratton has 14 points (6g, 8a) in his last 10 games.

Evan Friesen has a goal in 4 straight games and 7 goals in his last 10 games. Friesen has 5 assists in his last 4 games.

Reilly Connors has 5 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games.

Danny Dzhaniyev has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 4 games.

Offensive Explosion for the Grizzlies

Utah is 13 for 37 on the power play over their last 10 games. Utah has scored 45 goals in their last 10 games and 25 goals in their last 4 games. Utah has scored 10 third period goals on 38 shots over their last 4 games. The Grizzlies have scored 6 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 games. Utah is 4th on the power play this season at 36 for 164 (22.0 percent).

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is second in the league with 26 goals. Lebster is tied for 15th in the league with 40 points.

Danny Dzhaniyev leads the league in shots on goal (185). Dzhaniyev has 11 multiple point games this season. Dzhaniyev is 2nd among rookies with 40 points (14g, 26a). Danny leads all league rookies with 26 assists and is tied for second among rookies with 14 power play points and tied for first with 13 power play assists.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is 4th among rookies with 24 assists. AHB has 13 power play assists, which is tied with Dzhaniyev for the lead among rookies.

Games Next Week

Friday, February 20, 2026 - Utah @ Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Utah @ Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Former Grizzlies Defenseman Phil Pietroniro Playing in Olympics for Team Italy

Former Utah Grizzlies defenseman Phil Pietroniro is playing in the 2026 Olympics for team Italy. Pietroniro played with Utah from 2015-2017, appearing in 125 games, scoring 5 goals and 32 assists. He also played in 13 playoff games for Utah, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. Phil was a combined +2 for Utah.

Team Notes

Utah has scored 25 goals in their last 4 games. Utah has scored 10 goals on 38 shots in the third periods in the last 4 games. The Grizzlies have been on a roll on the power play as they have 13 power play goals in their last 10 games (13 for 37). Utah is 4-2 in their last 6 road games. Utah has scored 45 goals in their last 10 games. Utah has 41 third period goals in their last 29 games. Utah has used 47 players this season.

There are four players who have appeared in all 46 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 13-8-2 when scoring first and 11-1-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 14-12-2 on the road this season. Utah is 14-3-3 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 16-8-2 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. 11 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season.

Utah vs Bloomington All-Time

Utah is 1-2 all-time vs Bloomington. Both clubs played in a 3 game series at Bloomington on January 17-19, 2025.

January 17, 2025 - Utah 1 Bloomington 3 - Bloomington outshot Utah 34 to 29. Bison got goals from Jake Murray, Chongmin Lee and Jared Westcott. Utah's lone goal was scored by Keaton Mastrodonato with 1 second left in the second period. Neil Shea and Luke Manning each picked up their 11th assists of the season. Shea led Utah with 8 shots on goal. Jake Barczewski saved 31 of 34 for Utah. Bloomington's Yaniv Perets saved 28 of 29.

January 18, 2025 - Utah 1 Bloomington 4 - Craig Armstrong scored Utah's lone goal 3:52 into the third period with Adam Berg getting the assist. Bloomington got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Brett Budgell and Eddie Matsushima. Utah outshot Bloomington 23 to 22. The Bison were 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3. Neil Shea led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

January 19, 2025 - Utah 4 Bloomington 1 - Jake Barczewski stopped the first 31 shots he saw and ended the night saving 33 of 34. Derek Daschke had 1 goal and 2 assists. Adam Berg, Hunter Warner and Briley Wood added goals for Utah. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Bloomington outshot Utah 34 to 24.

Grizzlies Season High Goals in a Single Game

9 - February 4, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe.

7 - December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City, December 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa, February 6, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe.

6 - October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. January 2, 2026 - Utah at Wichita. January 24, 2026 - Utah at Rapid City. February 10, 2026 - Idaho at Utah.

Utah has 9 games this season where they have scored 6 or more. Utah has scored 6 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 games.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are four players who have appeared in all 46 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster.

Series of Transactions for Grizzlies Before the Weekend Series

The Utah Grizzlies have announced a few transactions leading up to their weekend series against the Bloomington Bison on February 13-14, 16. Forward Maros Jedlicka was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. The Grizzlies have signed goaltender Jacob Mucitelli, traded forward Christophe Fillion to the Wichita Thunder and they have released forward T.J. Sneath.

Jedlicka has appeared in 23 games with Colorado this season, scoring 2 goals, 5 assists and registering a +6 rating in 23 games. Jedlicka had 3 goals and 2 assists for Colorado during the 2024-25 season. Maros was a 7th round pick (219th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Jedlicka has good size at 6'3" and 203 pounds. He will wear number 44 for Utah.

Mucitelli had appeared in 2 games with the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters. Mucitelli was with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls this season, where he had a .918 save percentage and a 7-5-2 record in 14 games. Jacob will wear number 32 for Utah.

Fillion last played for Utah on January 3 and had 2 goals in 12 games. Sneath had 1 assist in 5 games with Utah.

Recent Transactions

February 13 - Forward Maros Jedlicka was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 12 - Grizzlies sign goaltender Jacob Mucitelli.

February 12 - Grizzlies trade Christophe Fillion to Wichita for cash.

February 12 - Grizzlies release forward T.J. Sneath.

February 9 - Forward Maxim Barbashev was reassigned to Utah from Tucson (AHL).

February 6 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 4 - Grizzlies sign forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov

February 3 - Goaltender Anson Thornton reassigned to Utah from Tucson (AHL) through Utah (NHL).

February 2 - Goaltender Dylan Wells was recalled to Tucson (AHL).

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 17-24-5

Home record: 3-12-3

Road record: 14-12-2

Win percentage: .424

Standings Points: 39

Last 10: 4-4-2

Streak: 0-1-1

Goals per game: 3.30 (7th) Goals for: 152

Goals against per game: 3.85 (30th) Goals Against: 177

Shots per game: 31.85 (11th) Total Shots: 1465

Shots against per game: 31.72 (23rd) Total Shots: 1459

Power Play: 36 for 164- 22.0 % (4th)

Penalty Kill: 109 for 142 - 76.8 % (27th)

Penalty Minutes: 435. 9.46 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 13-8-2.

Opponent Scores First: 4-16-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 4-5-5

Games Decided Past Regulation: 1-0-5

Attendance per game: 4,369.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (27)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (26)

Points: Lebster (44)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+3)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (14)

Power Play Goals: Gratton (7)

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Dzhaniyev (13)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (191) - Leads the league

Shooting Percentage: Reed Lebster (17.8 %) - Minimum 50 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.910)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.46)

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Evan Friesen (4) Reilly Connors, Tyler Gratton, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Yaroslav Yevdokimov (1)

Assists: Tyler Gratton (5) Maxim Barbashev, Reilly Connors, Evan Friesen, Noah Ganske, Lebster, Henri Schreifels (1)

Points (2 or more): Gratton (6) Friesen, Hansen-Bukata (4), Yevdokimov (3)

Multiple Point Games

Danny Dzhaniyev - 11

Reed Lebster - 10

Tyler Gratton - 8

Evan Friesen, Griffin Ness, Stepan Timofeyev - 5

Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Reilly Connors, Luke Manning - 4

Maxim Barbashev, Noah Ganske, John Gelatt, Garrett Pyke, Neil Shea - 2

Shawn Kennedy, Jack Ricketts, Henri Schreifels, Robbie Stucker - 1

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (17): Maxim Barbashev, Michael Colella, Reilly Connors, Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Mike Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Maros Jedlicka, Shawn Kennedy, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Henri Schreifels, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Yaroslav Yevdokimov.

Defenseman (9): Luke Antonacci, Mathieu Boislard, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Luc Salem, Robbie Stucker, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (3): Dominic Basse, Jacob Mucitelli, Anson Thornton.







ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.