Everblades Agree to Terms with Ross MacDougall

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with defenseman Ross MacDougall on a standard player contract.

MacDougall, 28, joins the Blades after spending the last two seasons in Europe. This year with HC Presov in Slovakia, the right-shot blueliner totalled two goals and 12 assists across 35 games.

MacDougall last played in the ECHL in 2023-24 when he skated on the Indy Fuel's back end. The St. Stephen, New Brunswick native had seven goals and 22 assists across 55 games that season and added an additional goal and two assists in five playoff games that year.

Before going pro, MacDougall helped the University of New Brunswick Reds win the University Cup in 2023 as a senior, finishing his Canadian college career with a title after four seasons split between Acadia University and New Brunswick. He played junior hockey in the QMJHL for the Québec Remparts and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.







ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.