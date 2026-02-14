Admirals Score Four Straight to Upset Gargoyles

GREESBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles saw a 3-1 second period lead evaporate as the Norfolk Admirals stormed back, scoring four consecutive goals in a 5-3 comeback win.

Special teams took over in the first period. The Admirals opened the scoring with a power play goal on their first opportunity 11:09 into the contest. The Gargoyles rebounded with a power play goal to tie the game from Patrick Newell, assisted by Dalton Skelly and Anthony Rinaldi at 16:03. 92 seconds later, the Gargoyles took the lead on another power play goal as Newell set up Greg Smith to give Greensboro a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Newell picked up his third point of the night to open the second period at 5:34 from Richardson and Biondi to take a 3-1 lead. Norfolk would get one back late in the second with 1:46 remaining to cut the lead to one.

In the third period, the Admirals tied the game 3-3 on Chase Yoder's second consecutive goal. They would steal the game winning goal shorthanded at 12:59 in the third as Jack O'Leary found a rebound from Brandon Osmundson's breakaway bid. Osmundson would score on an empty net inside the last minute of regulation to cap off a four point night and secure his team a 5-3 win.

The Gargoyles play Norfolk twice more this weekend, heading on the road to Virginia Saturday and Sunday, February 14 and 15. The road trip opens a six-game road stand that will see three games in Norfolk split up by a three-game weekend in Adirondack. The Gargoyles return home on February 27 with the return of Pucks and Paws Night, and eight of the next nine games at the First Horizon Coliseum! Get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.







