Captain Adams-Moisan Leads the Way Once Again in Lions' Victory

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliated with the Montreal Canadiens) shut out the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) by a score of 2-0 Friday night at the DCU Center in the opening game of the series.

The first half of the opening period was fairly quiet on both sides. The best scoring chances came in the latter half of the frame, but neither goaltender gave in. After 20 minutes of play, the Lions held a 14-8 edge in shots on goal.

The goaltending duel continued in the middle frame. It wasn't until late in the second period that the deadlock was broken. Jake Gravelle pushed the puck to captain Morgan Adams-Moisan, who was playing his 100th game in a Lions uniform. Positioned behind the net, he fed Cédric Desruisseaux in the slot. Desruisseaux made no mistake, scoring his eighth goal of the season to give his team the lead.

The Lions protected their advantage in the third period. Adams-Moisan sealed the win with an empty-net goal, bringing his total to four goals in his last three games.

In goal for the Lions, Hunter Jones recorded his third shutout of the season, turning aside all 22 shots he faced and earning first-star honors. The second star went to opposing goaltender Parker Gahagen, who delivered a strong performance with 33 saves on 34 shots.

The Lions and Railers will meet again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The Lions will then return to the Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, February 20, for Country Night as they host the Toledo Walleye-the team Ron Choules' squad defeated in last season's final to capture the prestigious Kelly Cup.

