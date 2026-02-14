Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 4-1 on Friday night at Gas South Arena in the first game of a three-game set. Thunder forward Brannon McManus led the way with two goals and two assists for his second career four-point game.
The Gladiators hosted the Thunder in the first game of a three-game set in Duluth, with T.J. Semptimphelter starting in net for Atlanta, and Jeremy Brodeur in goal for Adirondack.
Adirondack came to play with a purpose, smothering the Gladiators in their own end to begin the game. The Thunder earned a goal off of their hard work, with Brannon McManus opening the scoring 2:19 into the game off of a centering feed from Tag Bertuzzi. McManus' 19th goal of the season was assisted by Bertuzzi and Connor Hutchison to put the Thunder up 1-0. The Thunder controlled possession and pace in the first period, taking the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshooting the Gladiators 11-6.
The Gladiators burst onto the scene to open the second period to tie the game, as Brendan Less scored his second goal of the season to make it a 1-1 tie. Less' goal was a snipe from the right circle from Chad Nychuk and Mike McNamee 41 seconds into the middle frame. The Thunder stormed back to take the lead, scoring off the rush with Bertuzzi scoring 3:01 into the period from McManus to make it 2-1 Adirondack. Bertuzzi popped in another from McManus and Jacob Graves to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead with 1:55 left in the second. The Thunder led 3-1 after two periods of play, despite the Gladiators outshooting them 16-7 in the middle frame.
Atlanta looked to rally a comeback in front of their home crowd, but it was not to be, as an early third period goal from McManus put the Thunder out to a 4-1 lead 1:47 into the third and they cruised from there. Adirondack surged to victory with Brodeur stopping 32/33 and Semptimphelter 21/25. The Gladiators went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill in the loss, as they fell to 31-11-1 on the season.
Brannon McManus earned first star honors with 2 goals and 2 assists, while Tag Bertuzzi was the second star with 2 goals and 1 assist. Brendan Less was the third star, scoring the lone goal for the Gladiators.
The Gladiators will look to bounce back on Saturday night in the second game on the three-game set in Love on the Ice presented by Beaver Toyota and 94.9 The Bull. Saturday's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Weddings on Ice - don't miss the action, get your tickets HERE! Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.m McManus to make it 2-1 Adirondack. Bertuzzi popped in another from McManus and Jacob Graves to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead with 1:55 left in the second. The Thunder led 3-1 after two periods of play, despite the Gladiators outshooting them 16-7 in the middle frame. Atlanta looked to rally a comeback in front of their home crowd, but it was not to be, as an early third period goal from McManus put the Thunder out to a 4-1 lead 1:47 into the third and they cruised from there. Adirondack surged to victory with Brodeur stopping 32/33 and Semptimphelter 21/25. The Gladiators went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill in the loss, as they fell to 31-11-1 on the season. Brannon McManus earned first star honors with 2 goals and 2 assists, while Tag Bertuzzi was the second star with 2 goals and 1 assist. Brendan Less was the third star, scoring the lone goal for the Gladiators. The Gladiators will look to bounce back on Saturday night in the second game on the three-game set in Love on the Ice presented by Beaver Toyota and 94.9 The Bull. Saturday's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Weddings on Ice - don't miss the action, get your tickets HERE! Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.
###
>
*** Part 1 - ASCII
--_000_PH0PR11MB7469850D79641502D952F7E9CC6EAPH0PR11MB7469namp_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset="Windows-1252" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
[cid:88d2cfe8-b787-409c-9f28-1b8c69ca5e6a]
Thunder Defeat Gladiators 4-1 Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night
For Immediate Release February 13, 2026
Duluth, GA - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 4-1 on Friday night at Gas South Arena in the first game of a three-game set. Thunder forward Brannon McManus led the way with two goals and two assists for his second career four-point game. The Gladiators hosted the Thunder in the first game of a three-game set in Duluth, with T.J. Semptimphelter starting in net for Atlanta, and Jeremy Brodeur in goal for Adirondack. Adirondack came to play with a purpose, smothering the Gladiators in their own end to begin the game. The Thunder earned a goal off of their hard work, with Brannon McManus opening the scoring 2:19 into the game off of a centering feed from Tag Bertuzzi. McManus' 19th goal of the season was assisted by Bertuzzi and Connor Hutchison to put the Thunder up 1-0. The Thunder controlled possession and pace in the first period, taking the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshooting the Gladiators 11-6. The Gladiators burst onto the scene to open the second period to tie the game, as Brendan Less scored his second goal of the season to make it a 1-1 tie. Less' goal was a snipe from the right circle from Chad Nychuk and Mike McNamee 41 seconds into the middle frame. The Thunder stormed back to take the lead, scoring off the rush with Bertuzzi scoring 3:01 into the period from McManus to make it 2-1 Adirondack. Bertuzzi popped in another from McManus and Jacob Graves to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead with 1:55 left in the second. The Thunder led 3-1 after two periods of play, despite the Gladiators outshooting them 16-7 in the middle frame. Atlanta looked to rally a comeback in front of their home crowd, but it was not to be, as an early third period goal from McManus put the Thunder out to a 4-1 lead 1:47 into the third and they cruised from there. Adirondack surged to victory with Brodeur stopping 32/33 and Semptimphelter 21/25. The Gladiators went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill in the loss, as they fell to 31-11-1 on the season. Brannon McManus earned first star honors with 2 goals and 2 assists, while Tag Bertuzzi was the second star with 2 goals and 1 assist. Brendan Less was the third star, scoring the lone goal for the Gladiators. The Gladiators will look to bounce back on Saturday night in the second game on the three-game set in Love on the Ice presented by Beaver Toyota and 94.9 The Bull. Saturday's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Weddings on Ice - don't miss the action, get your tickets HERE! Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.
###
--_000_PH0PR11MB7469850D79641502D952F7E9CC6EAPH0PR11MB7469namp_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="Windows-1252" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
P
Thunder Defeat Gladiators 4-1 Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night
For Immediate Release
February 13, 2026
Duluth, GA - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 4-1 on Friday night at Gas South Arena in the first game of a three-game set. Thunder forward Brannon McManus led the way with two goals and two assists for his second career four-point game.
The Gladiators hosted the Thunder in the first game of a three-game set in Duluth, with T.J. Semptimphelter starting in net for Atlanta, and Jeremy Brodeur in goal for Adirondack.
Adirondack came to play with a purpose, smothering the Gladiators in their own end to begin the game. The Thunder earned a goal off of their hard work, with Brannon McManus opening the scoring 2:19 into the game off of a centering feed from Tag Bertuzzi. McManus' 19th goal of the season was assisted by Bertuzzi and Connor Hutchison to put the Thunder up 1-0. The Thunder controlled possession and pace in the first period, taking the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshooting the Gladiators 11-6.
The Gladiators burst onto the scene to open the second period to tie the game, as Brendan Less scored his second goal of the season to make it a 1-1 tie. Less' goal was a snipe from the right circle from Chad Nychuk and Mike McNamee 41 seconds into the middle frame. The Thunder stormed back to take the lead, scoring off the rush with Bertuzzi scoring 3:01 into the period from McManus to make it 2-1 Adirondack. Bertuzzi popped in another from McManus and Jacob Graves to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead with 1:55 left in the second. The Thunder led 3-1 after two periods of play, despite the Gladiators outshooting them 16-7 in the middle frame.
Atlanta looked to rally a comeback in front of their home crowd, but it was not to be, as an early third period goal from McManus put the Thunder out to a 4-1 lead 1:47 into the third and they cruised from there. Adirondack surged to victory with Brodeur stopping 32/33 and Semptimphelter 21/25. The Gladiators went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill in the loss, as they fell to 31-11-1 on the season.
Brannon McManus earned first star honors with 2 goals and 2 assists, while Tag Bertuzzi was the second star with 2 goals and 1 assist. Brendan Less was the third star, scoring the lone goal for the Gladiators.
The Gladiators will look to bounce back on Saturday night in the second game on the three-game set in Love on the Ice presented by Beaver Toyota and 94.9 The Bull. Saturday's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Weddings on Ice - don't miss the action, get your tickets HERE! Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.
###
--_000_PH0PR11MB7469850D79641502D952F7E9CC6EAPH0PR11MB7469namp_--
Images from this story
|
Atlanta Gladiators' T.J. Semptimphelter in action
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026
- Third Periods Dooms Swamp Rabbits against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Down Thunder, 5-2, in Series Opener - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Drops 2-0 Decision to Lions to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Wipes Away K-Wings with 3 in 3rd for 5-2 Home Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Third-Period Surge Lifts Stingrays Past Greenville, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Blanked by Oilers 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Ross MacDougall - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Beat the Fuel in a Thriller at the Coliseum - Fort Wayne Komets
- Power Play Prevails as Walleye Take Down Cyclones 3-2 - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Take Overtime Thriller in Florida - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Fall on Friday Night But Secure a Point in OT - Indy Fuel
- Petruzzelli Pitches 3-0 Shutout for Royals - Wheeling Nailers
- Captain Adams-Moisan Leads the Way Once Again in Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Blank Ghost Pirates 3-0 at Enmarket Arena - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- McManus, Bertuzzi Combine for Seven Points in 4-1 Win in Atlanta - Adirondack Thunder
- An Organization Built for Legacy - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL Forward Assigned to the Americans - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wild West Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Brendan Hoffmann Signs PTO with AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Add Defenseman Kylar Fenton - Maine Mariners
- Series of Transactions for the Utah Grizzlies Before the Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Michael Herrera - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Eye Back-To-Back Wins over Maine - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night
- Gladiators Defeat Swamp Rabbits 3-2 to Win 4th Straight Game
- Gladiators Name Natasha Cary Director of Corporate Partnerships
- Francis Buries OT Winner in Comeback Win over Icemen
- Ryley Appelt Scores First Professional Goal in 3-1 Win over Everblades