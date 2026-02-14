Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators' T.J. Semptimphelter in action

(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 4-1 on Friday night at Gas South Arena in the first game of a three-game set. Thunder forward Brannon McManus led the way with two goals and two assists for his second career four-point game.

The Gladiators hosted the Thunder in the first game of a three-game set in Duluth, with T.J. Semptimphelter starting in net for Atlanta, and Jeremy Brodeur in goal for Adirondack.

Adirondack came to play with a purpose, smothering the Gladiators in their own end to begin the game. The Thunder earned a goal off of their hard work, with Brannon McManus opening the scoring 2:19 into the game off of a centering feed from Tag Bertuzzi. McManus' 19th goal of the season was assisted by Bertuzzi and Connor Hutchison to put the Thunder up 1-0. The Thunder controlled possession and pace in the first period, taking the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshooting the Gladiators 11-6.

The Gladiators burst onto the scene to open the second period to tie the game, as Brendan Less scored his second goal of the season to make it a 1-1 tie. Less' goal was a snipe from the right circle from Chad Nychuk and Mike McNamee 41 seconds into the middle frame. The Thunder stormed back to take the lead, scoring off the rush with Bertuzzi scoring 3:01 into the period from McManus to make it 2-1 Adirondack. Bertuzzi popped in another from McManus and Jacob Graves to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead with 1:55 left in the second. The Thunder led 3-1 after two periods of play, despite the Gladiators outshooting them 16-7 in the middle frame.

Atlanta looked to rally a comeback in front of their home crowd, but it was not to be, as an early third period goal from McManus put the Thunder out to a 4-1 lead 1:47 into the third and they cruised from there. Adirondack surged to victory with Brodeur stopping 32/33 and Semptimphelter 21/25. The Gladiators went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill in the loss, as they fell to 31-11-1 on the season.

Brannon McManus earned first star honors with 2 goals and 2 assists, while Tag Bertuzzi was the second star with 2 goals and 1 assist. Brendan Less was the third star, scoring the lone goal for the Gladiators.

The Gladiators will look to bounce back on Saturday night in the second game on the three-game set in Love on the Ice presented by Beaver Toyota and 94.9 The Bull. Saturday's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Weddings on Ice - don't miss the action, get your tickets HERE! Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.

Thunder Defeat Gladiators 4-1 Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night

For Immediate Release February 13, 2026

Duluth, GA - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 4-1 on Friday night at Gas South Arena in the first game of a three-game set. Thunder forward Brannon McManus led the way with two goals and two assists for his second career four-point game. The Gladiators hosted the Thunder in the first game of a three-game set in Duluth, with T.J. Semptimphelter starting in net for Atlanta, and Jeremy Brodeur in goal for Adirondack. Adirondack came to play with a purpose, smothering the Gladiators in their own end to begin the game. The Thunder earned a goal off of their hard work, with Brannon McManus opening the scoring 2:19 into the game off of a centering feed from Tag Bertuzzi. McManus' 19th goal of the season was assisted by Bertuzzi and Connor Hutchison to put the Thunder up 1-0. The Thunder controlled possession and pace in the first period, taking the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshooting the Gladiators 11-6. The Gladiators burst onto the scene to open the second period to tie the game, as Brendan Less scored his second goal of the season to make it a 1-1 tie. Less' goal was a snipe from the right circle from Chad Nychuk and Mike McNamee 41 seconds into the middle frame. The Thunder stormed back to take the lead, scoring off the rush with Bertuzzi scoring 3:01 into the period from McManus to make it 2-1 Adirondack. Bertuzzi popped in another from McManus and Jacob Graves to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead with 1:55 left in the second. The Thunder led 3-1 after two periods of play, despite the Gladiators outshooting them 16-7 in the middle frame. Atlanta looked to rally a comeback in front of their home crowd, but it was not to be, as an early third period goal from McManus put the Thunder out to a 4-1 lead 1:47 into the third and they cruised from there. Adirondack surged to victory with Brodeur stopping 32/33 and Semptimphelter 21/25. The Gladiators went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill in the loss, as they fell to 31-11-1 on the season. Brannon McManus earned first star honors with 2 goals and 2 assists, while Tag Bertuzzi was the second star with 2 goals and 1 assist. Brendan Less was the third star, scoring the lone goal for the Gladiators. The Gladiators will look to bounce back on Saturday night in the second game on the three-game set in Love on the Ice presented by Beaver Toyota and 94.9 The Bull. Saturday's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Weddings on Ice - don't miss the action, get your tickets HERE! Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.

Thunder Defeat Gladiators 4-1 Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night

For Immediate Release

February 13, 2026

Duluth, GA - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 4-1 on Friday night at Gas South Arena in the first game of a three-game set. Thunder forward Brannon McManus led the way with two goals and two assists for his second career four-point game.

The Gladiators hosted the Thunder in the first game of a three-game set in Duluth, with T.J. Semptimphelter starting in net for Atlanta, and Jeremy Brodeur in goal for Adirondack.

Adirondack came to play with a purpose, smothering the Gladiators in their own end to begin the game. The Thunder earned a goal off of their hard work, with Brannon McManus opening the scoring 2:19 into the game off of a centering feed from Tag Bertuzzi. McManus' 19th goal of the season was assisted by Bertuzzi and Connor Hutchison to put the Thunder up 1-0. The Thunder controlled possession and pace in the first period, taking the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshooting the Gladiators 11-6.

The Gladiators burst onto the scene to open the second period to tie the game, as Brendan Less scored his second goal of the season to make it a 1-1 tie. Less' goal was a snipe from the right circle from Chad Nychuk and Mike McNamee 41 seconds into the middle frame. The Thunder stormed back to take the lead, scoring off the rush with Bertuzzi scoring 3:01 into the period from McManus to make it 2-1 Adirondack. Bertuzzi popped in another from McManus and Jacob Graves to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead with 1:55 left in the second. The Thunder led 3-1 after two periods of play, despite the Gladiators outshooting them 16-7 in the middle frame.

Atlanta looked to rally a comeback in front of their home crowd, but it was not to be, as an early third period goal from McManus put the Thunder out to a 4-1 lead 1:47 into the third and they cruised from there. Adirondack surged to victory with Brodeur stopping 32/33 and Semptimphelter 21/25. The Gladiators went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill in the loss, as they fell to 31-11-1 on the season.

Brannon McManus earned first star honors with 2 goals and 2 assists, while Tag Bertuzzi was the second star with 2 goals and 1 assist. Brendan Less was the third star, scoring the lone goal for the Gladiators.

The Gladiators will look to bounce back on Saturday night in the second game on the three-game set in Love on the Ice presented by Beaver Toyota and 94.9 The Bull. Saturday's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Weddings on Ice - don't miss the action, get your tickets HERE! Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.

