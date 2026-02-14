Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, February 14th- Game 48/72
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (25-17-4-1, 55 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game road series against the Wheeling Nailers (28-13-2-2, 60 points) on Saturday, February 14th at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. The road series concludes on Sunday, February 15th at 4:10 p.m.
The Royals return home from a seven-game road stretch on Friday, February 27th to open a two-game home set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, February. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 48 of the regular season having won six of their last eight games with a point earned in seven of those eight (6-1-0-1) and 12 of their 17 games played to open 2026 (9-6-2-1). The Royals have also earned a point in 17 of their last 24 games (14-7-2-1) and 30 of their 47 games this season (25-17-4-1).
Prior to their series opener 3-0 win over Wheeling, the Royals went 1-1-0-1 in a three-game series against Greensboro with a 6-2 loss on Thursday, February 5th before a 5-2 win on Friday, February 7th and a 4-3 shootout loss in the series finale on Saturday, February 8th.
At home, the Royals have won 13 of their last 16 games with a point in 14 of the 16 games (13-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won three of their last five contests with a point earned in four of the last five road games (3-1-0-1).
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (24) and points (30).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Nailers:
Wheeling has opened their regular season at 28-13-2-2 for 60 points. Since falling to the Royals 5-2 on January 24th, the Nailers have dropped six of their last eight games (2-3-1-2).
ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (28-13-4), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th.
-
