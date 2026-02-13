Series of Transactions for the Utah Grizzlies Before the Weekend Series

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced a few transactions leading up to their weekend series against the Bloomington Bison on February 13-14, 16. Forward Maros Jedlicka was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. The Grizzlies have signed goaltender Jacob Mucitelli, traded forward Christophe Fillion to the Wichita Thunder and the club has released forward T.J. Sneath.

Jedlicka has appeared in 23 games with Colorado this season, scoring 2 goals, 5 assists and registering a +6 rating in 23 games. Jedlicka had 3 goals and 2 assists for Colorado during the 2024-25 season. Maros was a 7th round pick (219th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Jedlicka has good size at 6'3" and 203 pounds. He will wear number 44 for Utah.

Mucitelli had appeared in 2 games with the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters. Mucitelli was with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls this season, where he had a .918 save percentage and a 7-5-2 record in 14 games. Jacob will wear number 32 for Utah.

Fillion last played for Utah on January 3 and had 2 goals in 12 games. Sneath had 1 assist in 5 games with Utah.

The Grizzlies homestand continues with Wild West Night on Friday, February 13th at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (17): Maxim Barbashev, Michael Colella, Reilly Connors, Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Mike Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Maros Jedlicka, Shawn Kennedy, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Henri Schreifels, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Yaroslav Yevdokimov.

Defenseman (9): Luke Antonacci, Mathieu Boislard, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Noah Ganske, Luc Salem, Robbie Stucker, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (3): Dominic Basse, Jacob Mucitelli, Anson Thornton.







