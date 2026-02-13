Mariners Add Defenseman Kylar Fenton

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the signing of defenseman Kylar Fenton ahead of Friday's game in Florida. The Milwaukee-born blue liner spent training camp with the Mariners, appearing in one preseason game.

Fenton, 25, has a Maine connection, having played for the Maine Nordiques of the North American Hockey League in the 2019-20 season. His father, Eric was also a forward for the University of Maine and the Portland Pirates in the 1990s.

After finishing his college hockey career with NCAA DIII Gustavus Adolphus, Fenton spent the end of the 2024-25 campaign with the Peoria Rivermen, where he re-signed for the current season. In 41 games, Fenton has 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists) and a +12 rating for the Rivermen.

Fenton skated for the Mariners in their October 11th preseason game against the Worcester Railers at the University of New England. He will look to make his ECHL regular season debut this weekend.

The Mariners have two more games against the Florida Everblades in Estero tonight and Saturday, before continuing their eight-game road trip next weekend in Bloomington, IL. They return to home ice on Sunday, March 1st to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM.

